ROCKPORT —A small controlled fire on Pigeon Hill Street quickly spun out of control Wednesday afternoon, destroying a resident’s tool shed.
According to police, the Pigeon Hill Street resident was burning on his property when the flames reached nearby brush. Flames spread to the nearby woods and eventually reached the resident’s shed.
Rockport Fire Department was notified of the fire at 12:42 p.m. It took firefighters until 3:15 p.m. to fully extinguish the blaze. At 3:56 p.m., firefighters were sent out again to extinguish some remaining smoldering pieces of wood on Curtis Street.
Essex Fire Department was called to watch over the station while Rockport firefighters were out tending to the fire.
The resident had a burning permit. Police investigated the matter and found no wrongdoing on the resident’s part.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 13
12:51 p.m.: Police were called in by the Fire Department to help with an individual who was stuck in an elevator at McPherson Park, 31 Prospect St. The person was removed.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 19
11:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:02 p.m.: A Parker Street resident reported someone used his or her personal information to book a hotel room out of state.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded and transported individuals from Main Street at 9:34 a.m. and 1:56 p.m. by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:22 p.m.: A Granite Street resident called to complain about the noise some drivers are causing by revving their engines up and down the street at night.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 17
9:29 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small fire at a Brookwood Road residence.
1:22 p.m.: Report of a car scraping against a street pole on Summer Street. The accident caused minor damage on the pole.
11:47 a.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 18
6:26 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, March 17
6:27 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
4:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:19 a.m.: Public Works temporarily shut down power on Centennial Grove Road while a crew worked to trim the tree line in the area.
7:54 a.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.