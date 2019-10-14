MANCHESTER — A woman's call for police led to the arrest of a Manchester driver.
Bennett Sterling, 29, of 20 Desmond Ave., Apt. B, Manchester, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of failing to stop for a police officer. He was also cited for operating to endanger and failing to display a validation sticker.
Manchester Police received a report that a woman traveling in the bed of a pick-up truck was yelling "call the police" at passer-bys on School and Friend streets.
When officers attempted to pull over the suspected vehicle, they said the driver, later identified as Sterling, did not initially stop. Once he did, officers were unable to find a woman in the truck. However, eye witnesses and video evidence suggest there was a woman in the bed of the pick-up truck at some point during the day.
Sterling is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Salem District Court.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 14
1:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Sunday, Oct. 13
10:23 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a civil infraction for having an uninspected motor vehicle.
4:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:21 a.m.: Report of a man cutting down branches from the roof of a Mt. Pleasant Street home. The reporting party claimed the man did not rope off the area and feared someone could get hurt by a fallen branch. The man was done cutting for the day by the time officers reached out to him. No injuries were reported.
7:49 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a line of lobster traps washed up on Long Beach.
Saturday, Oct. 12
7:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:44 p.m.: A Forest Street resident reported smelling propane in the area. Firefighters discovered the odor was coming from a stove at a nearby house. The stove's propane tank was shut off.
4:19 p.m.: An Athena Way resident reported a neighbor's door has been open for a couple of days. Officersfound nothing was out of order inside the house. It is believed that high winds had blown the door open.
2:35 p.m.: A South Street resident reported the cat missing.
12:07 p.m.: Report of two fishermen in a verbal argument on Bearskin Neck. Officers spoke with both and peace was restored.
12:06 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Granite Street was ticketed.
9:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Cove Hill Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
3:20 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T Wharf was ticketed.
Friday, Oct. 11
10:57 p.m.: Rhiannon Thibodeau, 38, of Rockport, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of liquor. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at Gloucester District Court.
9:51 a.m.: Verizon was notified of a tree branch that was tangled in telephone wires on Richards Avenue.
8:07 p.m.: A South Street resident reported smelling burning plastic in the home. Firefighters were dispatched and later cleared the house.
4:55 p.m.: National Grid was notified of wires down on Railroad Avenue.
12:28 a.m.: Harbormaster was notified of a reported dead whale in Rockport Harbor.
11:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Dean Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:30 a.m.: Due to high winds and flood risk, the DPW was notified to place road closure signs on Penzance Road at Pebble Beach, Marmion Way at Straightsmouth Cove, and Beach Street near Back Beach.
10:07 p.m.: The DPW moved a tree branch from the roadway on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 14
11:51 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a possibly sick fox on the corner of Allen Avenue and Summer Street.
11:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a raccoon on Mill Street that had a soda can stuck on its head.
Sunday, Oct. 13
2:30 p.m.: A person came to into the station to report hitting a car on Central Street. Information between the two parties had been exchanged.
12:52 p.m.: Report of a woman trying to herd foxes on Summer Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to find the woman.
12:33 a.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:18 a.m.: Police assisted the assistant harbormaster in closing the boat ramp on Tuck's Point.
4:17 a.m.: Medical emergency on Windemere Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:06 a.m.: Report of a verbal dispute over a lost dog. Officers restored the peace. The dog was returned to its owner.
Saturday, Oct. 12
11:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Central Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:58 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of children playing football in the street.
Friday, Oct. 11
8:34 p.m.: The DPW removed a large tree partially blocking the roadway on Summer Street.
5:08 p.m.: Officers removed a truck cover from the roadway on Route 128.
3:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:23 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance transport.
10:47 a.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a skiff that was either stolen or broken free from the dock at Masconomo Park. Harbormaster notified and the skiff is being looked for.
2:56 a.m.: Alarm activation on Proctor Street. Officers found a door opened at the house. The house was checked and secured. It was determined that high winds blown the door open.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 14
6:27 a.m.: Traffic stop on Main Street. Driver given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
3:37 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Harlow Street.
12:33 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Martin Street. Area checked and secured.
Building and area checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Traffic stops: Ten were made between 9:43 a.m and 10:24 p.m. around town for various infractions. Two drivers were issued citations, five received written warnings, and two were given verbal warnings. No action was taken during one stop.
9:55 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue. Area checked and secured.
2:09 p.m.: A citizen on Eastern Avenue was assisted.
12:29 p.m.: Fire alarm activated on Scott's Way. Firefighters said it was a false alarm.
10:04 a.m.: Theft on Scott's Way. Officer spoke to the person reporting it.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Traffic stops: Three were made for various infractions. A driver at Southern Avenue and Kings Court was issued a written warning at 2:36 p.m., the others — on Eastern Avenue at 6:49 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 10:09 p.m. —received a verbal warning.
1:29 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue. Area checked and secured.
Friday, Oct. 11
8:07 p.m.: Fire Department responded to Addison Street and assisted as needed.
3:49 p.m.: Utility service request on Western Avenue. The utility was notified of the problem.
3:13 p.m.: Citizen on Main Street given assistance.
2:39 p.m.: Fire investigation on John Wise Avenue.
12:48 p.m.: Medical aid was requested on Eastern Avenue.
12:13 p.m.: A traffic hazard was reported at Laurel Lane and Southern Avenue. DPW was notified.
Traffic stops: Five were made between 6:18 a.m and 2:39 p.m. around town for various infractions. Two drivers were issued citations, one received a written warning, and one was given a verbal warning. No action was taken during one stop.
Building and area checks around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.