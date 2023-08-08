ESSEX — The town’s police chief is weighing in on a road rage incident last week — advising the public to call police before posting anything on social media, and if posting, be accurate about the details of alleged criminal activity.
After a report was made in Essex on Tuesday that a road rage incident had taken place about 2:35 p.m. and that one person had made threats, shown a firearm and then driven away, Chief Paul Francis said officers eventually determined that no weapons were involved in the incident.
“Officers determined that it was a dispute between a motorist and a pedestrian in the parking lot of the business,” said Francis. “After further investigation, while speaking with those involved in the incident, it was not what one would consider a typical road rage incident. The argument started when one of the involved parties allegedly almost it the other party (pedestrian) while backing out of a parking space and they began to argue.”
“Originally, the reporting party (the pedestrian) had reported that during the argument he believed a firearm (handgun) had been shown when the motorist exited his vehicle.” Francis said misinformation about the incident was reported on a social media site.
“I would like to caution the general public to be mindful of when and what they post on social media,” he said. “In the interest of public safety and an effective response to criminal activity, priority one should be to contact the local police.”
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 1
8:35 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Nautilus Road.
2:24 p.m.: Vandalism was reported on Addison Street.
12:36 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud from Cape Ann Savings Bank.
10:11 a.m.: A haz-mat incident was reported on Vine Street.
8:03 a.m.: Trash dumping was reported on Washington and Main streets.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1:31 a.m.: After a reported fall at a Chebacco Terrace address, a person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, Aug. 7
11:39 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Main Street, a citation was issued.
9:26 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Martin Street and Brook Pasture Lane, a verbal warning was issued.
5:40 p.m.: After a reported animal bite, an individual was transported from a Belcher Street address to a hospital.
2:33 p.m.: A traffic hazard notification was reported at the intersection of Southern and Eastern Avenues.
11:32 a.m.: A report was made about suspicious activity at a Pickering Street address.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1:09 a.m.: Fire officials reported a medical emergency test on Main Street.
Monday, Aug. 7
10:42 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Squam Hill Court address.
10:20 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Main Street.
3:13 p.m.: Medical emergency ambulance transport was refused at a Granite Street address.
11:45 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported on Broadway.
11:38 a.m.: A motor vehicle lockout was reported on Millbrook Park.
9:41 a.m.: After a fire alarm was reported on Heritage Drive, the Fire Department was dispatched.
4:29 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from an Eden Road address.
Sunday Aug. 6
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport was refused at a Penzance Road address at 10:07 a.m., on South Street at 10:13 a.m., Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow at 10:34 p.m., at a T Wharf address at 1:22 p.m. and at a Bearskin Neck address at 2:38 p.m. Transport to a hospital were conducted from a Main Street address at 1:13 p.m..
8:04 a.m.: After a fire alarm sounded on Story Street, the Fire Department was dispatched.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Prospect Street address at 11:32 a.m. and a Beach Street address at 10:27 p.m..
9:48 a.m.: After a report was made about vandalism at an Atlantic Avenue address, a motor vehicle was towed.
3:16 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident as reported on School Street.