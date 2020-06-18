Gloucester fire Chief Eric Smith would like to remind residents about state and city regulations regarding outdoor burning, bonfires and other recreational fires.
“With many of us excited to spend more time outdoors during the summer, we want to remind residents what types of recreational fires are allowed in Gloucester,” said Smith in a prepared statement. “Following these guidelines and restrictions helps to keep all of us safe and protect our environment, homes and neighborhoods.”
This year’s open burning season, where residents are able to burn brush, cane, driftwood, tree pruning and other forestry with a permit granted by th fire department, has ended.
Fire pits can be used, but only for cooking. They are not permitted on public beaches, parks or woodlands unless specified by the Department of Public Works. Signs that say if that activity is allowed are posted in the designated areas.
Fire pits for cooking should be contained in a non-flammable enclosure, kept a reasonable size, located away from combustibles, and tended by someone 18 or older.
City ordinance allows for the use of chimineas and outdoor fireplaces as long as the the fire and, or smoke does not pose a hazard to any property, and the smoke does not create a nuisance or health hazard for the neighborhood. Only ordinary firewood is allowed to be burned.
"You can't throw whatever burns on and smoke out the neighbors," Smith said, adding that with tensions high because of coronavirus quarantining, "you don't want to go to war with the neighborhood."
The chiminea or outdoor fireplace cannot be located within 25 feet of a structure or combustible material, such as a deck or canopy, and must be tended by a competent person until extinguished.
Should the Gloucester Fire Department receive a complaint or determine a safety hazard, residents or firefighters will need to extinguish the fire.
Residents with questions should call the Gloucester Fire Department at 978-281-9760.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 18
7:43 a.m.: A woman was reported walking in the middle of the road on Atlantic Street towards Concord Street.
Wednesday, June 17
4:32 p.m.: A caller from 20 Colburn St. reported that five teens were cutting through his backyard into the woods.
2:33 p.m.: A caller reported that three kids broke into vacant Linsky property at 40 Sargent St. and are destroying items.
11:15 a.m.: A caller from 10 Western Ave. reported that a man is "having it out" with somebody.
9 a.m.: A woman came to the station to report that she had been a victim of the "unemployment" scam.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 17
5:46 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Bayridge Lane was tagged.
5:27 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Granite Street. Officers spoke with both parties and the issue was resolved.
12:31 p.m.: An illegally parked car at the Seaview Street parking lot was tagged.
9:12 a.m.: A pair of sunglasses found at Millbrook Meadow was turned into police
8:24 a.m.: Report of people taking down playground equipment at Mill Pond Park. The DPW was notified to put the equipment back up.
7:50 a.m.: Report of trash and beer bottles being left on Pebble Beach.
6:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 17
1:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Raymond Street. Services administered on site.
11:30 a.m.: A North Street resident reported a neighbor dispute.
10:42 a.m.: A Crooked Lane resident reported identity theft.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 17
7:56 p.m.: A Grove Street resident reported being a victim of fraud. Officers notified the Credit Report Bureau and a report was made.
7:54 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Conomo Point Road was ticketed.
4:03 p.m.: Officers transported lost hikers from the corner of Apple Street and Southern Avenue to their car.
10:07 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.
Tuesday, June 16
10:53 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for speeding.
8:35 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Patriots Landing.
8:15 p.m.: Lift assist on Southern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:35 p.m.: A driver on the corner Western Avenue and Scotts Way reported hitting and injuring a rabbit. Animal Control was notified.
12:24 p.m.: Officers assisted a Story Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his name.
10:27 a.m.: Officers assisted in a teacher retirement parade at Essex Elementary School.
7:11 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Western Avenue and Red Gate Road received a verbal warning of a marked lanes violation.
1:21 a.m.: A person reported an Amazon delivery truck was parked outside the post office on Martin Street. Officers told the truck driver to wait at the rest stop on Route 128 for the post office to open.