Local police are receiving an uptick in reports of scams that target seniors by coaxing them into giving money by claiming a relative has been arrested and needs to be bailed out of police custody.
Gloucester Police say the scammer calls an elderly individual and informs them a relative has been arrested. The scammers then instruct the victims to provide cash to a person posing as a courier or bail bondsman who arrives at their home to collect the money.
Chief Edward Conley would like residents to know that bail is never picked up at someone's house through a livery service, nor is it requested via a wire service such as Western Union, or via prepaid debit cards. There have been reports of similar incidents in other communities recently.
Arrests of relatives can be confirmed with the arresting police department or through the local district court clerk's office.
Residents who believe they may have fallen victim to such a scam are encouraged to contact the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 26
8:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the basketball court area on Willowood Road for a noise complaint. Police found kids playing basketball, who then went in for the night.
8:30 p.m.: A baseball hit a window on Washington Street.
8:02 p.m.: A Millett Street caller reported that someone had taken a new car seat from outside someone's home.
6:19 p.m.: A caller on Summer Street reported a case of identify theft.
3:15 p.m.: A caller on Vine Street reported possible fraud.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 27
5:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Tuesday, May 26
7:05 p.m.: The DPW was notified that a Greystone Lane resident reported the tap water was brown.
5:19 and 1:44 p.m.: Officers advised residents on Granite Street and Hunter's Court on how to cancel false unemployment claims that had been made made under their names.
12:42 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on King Street Court. The person refused ambulance services.
11:56 p.m.: Officers assisted DPW workers in clearing a pile of branches from the roadway at the corner of Main and High streets.
11:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Road. The person refused ambulance services.
7:38 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 26
6:14 p.m.: Officers advised a Central Street resident on how to cancel a false unemployment claim that had been made under his name.
11:57 a.m.: Animal Control was notified regarding a fox under a deck at a Summer Street residence.
10:07 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person putting pamphlets in mailboxes on Old Essex Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 27
6:30 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Tuesday, May 26
5:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pond Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:59 a.m.: Report of a car striking a deer on Southern Avenue. Animal Control was notified to remove the deer carcass. The driver was not injured and was able to drive the car away.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for speeding.