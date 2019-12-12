[Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction on the OUI charge against Patrick Hennessey. The clerk's office at Gloucester District Court confirmed that he was not arraigned on a fourth or greater offense, as initially sought by the police, but rather a third offense. Upon further investigation after the incident, the charge was amended to a third offense, the clerk's office said.]
Gloucester police arrested a 49-year-old Gloucester man Wednesday afternoon and charged him with a third offense of operating under the influence of liquor following an incident with another motorist on Maplewood Avenue.
Patrick M. Hennessey, of 7 Maple St., was arrested outside his residence and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, third offense, and possession of open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.
Police had sought Hennessey after another motorist reported he tailgated and rear-ended her vehicle in a minor crash on Maplewood Avenue. The motorist told police she called 911 because Hennessey appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative "to the point where she feared him," according to the report by Patrolman Kevin Mackey.
Police went to Hennessey's residence. According to the report, Hennessey was sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle, parked outside his residence and looking at his mobile phone.
"The keys were in the ignition at the time, the engine hood was warm to the touch," Mackey stated. "I noticed an open brown paper bag alongside of him that contained numerous empty nips. On the floor by his feet near the seat were more empty nips."
Hennessey denied striking the other vehicle, but admitted he'd tail-gated the other motorist. Police also found several cans of beer, some warm and others cold.
Officers administered field sobriety tests and Mackey said Hennessey failed several. Police said Hennessey agreed to a breathalyzer test that showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.15 percent — significantly higher than the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent for motorists over 21 years old.
Hennessey was transported to the police station and booked on the charges. He was held overnight and arraigned Thursday at Gloucester District Court. Bail was set at $500 cash, with conditions that include alcohol monitoring and a prohibition against driving.
— Sean Horgan
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 11
5:17 p.m.: Officers responded to a Commercial Street business on report of an intoxicated male lying in the snow at the property. The man was advised not to return or he would be arrested for trespassing.
12:06 a.m.: Police responded to Friend Court on a noise complaint and advised the offending individual to quiet down. Peace restored.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
4:08 p.m.: Staff at an Eastern Avenue veterinarian office reported harassing and abusive phone calls from a previous client. An officer spoke with the caller who denied harassing the staff. He said he would continue to communicate with the office, but only via email to document "he is not harassing any of the staff."
9:49 a.m.: Police and fire units responded to 273 Washington St. on a reported odor of gas. The building, which houses a daycare operation, does not have gas service. Occupants still advised to evacuate the premises. Fire personnel could not identify any issues. Peace restored.
9:19 a.m.: Officer responded to Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street on a report of a suspicious male "smoking joints while meeting people and talking on the phone." The man was moved along.
ESSEX
Thursday, Dec. 12
8:47 a.m.: One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital following a head-on collision between two cars on Eastern Avenue, Route 133, near the Water Street intersection. The cause remains under investigation, according to Detective Ryan Davis. There are no charges at this time. The road was closed about an hour.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 8:44 a.m and Main Street at 10:55 p.m. The first driver received a verbal warning, while no action was taken at the later stop.
6:06 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a report of an individual who had fallen on Eastern Avenue. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 5:05 and 5:06 p.m.
8:20 a.m.: Parking assistance provided on Main Street.
2:55 a.m.: Utility requested on MartinStreet. Notification made.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Dec. 11
11:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:15 p.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported coming home to find tire tracks in the front yard. No damage was reported. A neighbor managed to get the licencse plate number of the car in question. Officers discovered the car belonged to a firm the town had hired to make property assessments around town. No further action was taken.
4:30 p.m.: Public Works was notified of icy road conditions on Old Garden Road.
11:39 a.m.: Medical emergency on Paradis Circle. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:41 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of their car on Railroad Avenue.
7:16 a.m.: Lifeline activation on Stockholm Avenue. The person refused medical attention.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Dec. 11
10:36 a.m.: The harbormaster was notified of a boat loose from its mooring in Manchester Harbor.
11:18 a.m.: A Summer Street resident reported a package had been taken from their porch.
11:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.