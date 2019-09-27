A Gloucester woman is facing a second charge of drunken driving charge after an off-duty police officer said he found her passed out behind the wheel of a running car.
Police arrested Kathleen Lynch-Peckman, 39, of 158 Essex Ave., Apt. 2, in Gloucester, on Thursday at 9:42 p.m. on the charge of operating under the influence of liquor — second offense.
According to the report, police were dispatched to the area of 21 Main St. after an off-duty Essex police officer reported a woman passed out behind the wheel of a running motor vehicle.
"The tail lights and brake light were activated, indicating the operator had her foot pressed on the brake pedal," Patrolman David D'Angelo wrote in his report. The report also stated the vehicle's transmission was in drive when the off-duty Essex officer approached and he reached in and shifted it into park.
Officers said they had difficulty waking Lynch-Peckman, even though they honked the vehicle's horn and clapped loudly in front of her.
"Finally, just before the paramedics arrived, she began to wake up," D'Angelo wrote. "However, her eyes were rolling back in her head. While she spoke to me, I noticed her speech was thick and very slurred and I detected a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath. Her eyelids were very droopy and her eyes were red, glassy and bloodshot."
D'Angelo wrote that Lynch-Peckman was unsteady on her feet when she exited the vehicle. He said he asked her if she'd had been drinking.
"Yes, way too much," D'Angelo quoted Lynch-Peckman.
The officer said Lynch-Peckman failed a series of field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to the police station for booking. The vehicle was towed.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 26
11:54 a.m.: Officers dispatched to the CVS Pharmacy on Railroad Avenue on report of "intoxicated individuals causing a ruckus." The group was dispersed. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 27
1:43 a.m.: Medical emergency on Irvana Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester. At 3:20 a.m., the person was transported to the hospital a second time.
Thursday, Sept. 26
4:54 p.m.: Report of an injured dog on Pigeon Hill Street. The dog ran into the woods when officers arrived at the scene.
11:01 a.m.: Report of a scam call on Stockholm Avenue. The scammer claimed he was from Microsoft and wanted remote access to the Stockholm Avenue resident's computer. No personal information was given out.
6:55 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:12 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 27
6:52 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for a stop sign violation during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Thursday, Sept. 26
11:21 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation for speeding on John Wise Avenue during a traffic stop.
9:07 p.m.: A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Middle Street on Conomo Point. Officers found a camper truck parked on Conomo Point Road whose driver said he had a disagreement with the person who called police about where he could park. The officers were able to negotiate an agreement between the two, restoring peace.
5:37 p.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for speeding on Pond Street during a traffic stop.
2:52 p.m.: A caller requested a check on the well-being of a Chebacco Terrace resident. Police found the resident, who was fine.
11:50 a.m.: A John Wise Avenue resident called to report a sick fox on the property. The animal was gone when police arrived. The animal control officer was notified.
