The Gloucester Police Department's Kops-N-Kids Youth Anglers program wrapped up its first season on dry land Wednesday.
The police officers treated the kids to a cookout at the Harbormaster's Office on Harbor Loop and gave out some prizes. The new program united 84 Gloucester youngsters with officers to o break down barriers and share in the glories of saltwater fishing. Life vests and fishing gear were provided, along with instruction from officers on baiting hooks, casting, and releasing fish.
Brodie Harnish won a $300 rod and reel package for catching the biggest fish — a 25-pound striped bass — among the kids who took part.
Sponsors of the program were Destino's, Three Lantern Marine, Nelson's of Gloucester, Cape Ann Whale Watch, Gloucester Rental, and Christian D. Landscaping, all of Gloucester; Coco Keys in Danvers; and Bass Pro Shops, the state Division of Marine Fisheries, and the Red Sox and the First Responders Children's foundations.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 24
10:01 p.m.: A caller said an unwelcome guest came through a window of 17 Proctor St. and is in the house. The caller was not home and made contact with the "guest" through a Ring camera.
Sunday, Aug. 22
12:25 a.m.: A caller reported that his motor vehicle was broken into a few nights ago and he believes someone stole $750 of merchandise, including assorted tools.
Saturday, Aug. 21
2:20 p.m.: Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing reported shoplifting. Upon arrival, police spoke with security who showed footage of an individual taking a drink from a cooler and putting it into his backpack. The drink cost $3.99. Security attempted to stop the man as he exited the store without paying. The man fled, leaving his backpack behind. A wallet was inside the backpack showed a name for an opioid user known to the department.
11:51 a.m.: A caller from Lanes Cove on Duley Street said a diver took lobsters, put them into a blue-colored wagon then went back into the water.
1:13 a.m.: Avinner Theillor Nunes Fernandes, 29, of 31 Webster St. Apt. 2, was arrested on charges of driving drunk, speeding at a rate that exceeded the posted limit, driving without a license, and committing a lights violation.
Police say they saw a Nissan, with no lights illuminated and Connecticut plates, speeding on Rogers Street, before the driver slammed on the brakes to avoid striking a car ahead. Police pulled the vehicle over and report the operator, Fernandes, had red and glassy eyes and admitted to not having a driver's license. Police say Fernandes failed a series of Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.
Friday, Aug. 20
10:31 p.m.: Shari Valentine Berkal, 56, of 8 Middle Street Apt. 1L was arrested on charges of driving drunk and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Police were dispatched to Main Street near Drift Cafe for a report of a that a car had struck the jersey barrier and an unoccupied vehicle. Witnesses pointed out the female, later identified as Berkal, who had crashed the car. Police reported Berkal had eyes that were red, bloodshot, and glassy and faileed multiple sobriety tests before she was arrested.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday
1:48 a.m.: A Curtis Street resident was given a lift assist after sounding a Life Alert alarm.
Mini beat walked on Main Street at 2:13 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug 24
Mini beats walked at Broadway and Cleaves Street at 6:47 a.m., Beach Street at 7:12 a.m., Granite Street and Wharf Road at 3:24 p.m., and Long Beach at 11:28 p.m.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Wharf Road at 2:33 p.m., Granite and Beach streets at 2:57 p.m., Granite Street and Rowe Avenue at 9:48 p.m.., Dock Square at 9:58 p.m., and Thatcher Road and Tregony Road at 10:25 p.m. The first two drivers received verbal warnings, the next two written warnings, and last was issued a civil infraction.
6:09 p.m.: The harbormaster reported there was no power on T Wharf. National Grid was notified.
5:03 p.m.: An individual came into the station to report an email scam but said no personal information was given out.
4:17 p.m.: A caller said an ice cream truck parked on Beach Street at Front Beach was blocking the road. The truck was driven off while the caller was on the phone.
2:02 p.m.: A group of Amesbury teens would told they could not swim at Carlson's Quarry of Quarry Road.
E911 hangups: Calls from Main Street at 12:06 p.m., Marmion Way at 5:31 p.m. and Chesnut Drive at 7:04 p.m. were confirmed accidental. The problem described in call at 1:20 p.m. on Main Street couldn't be found.
12:23 p.m.: A caller was advised what do as a false unemployment claim had been filed in her name.
11:22 a.m.: A South Street resident reported being the victim of an email bitcoin scam and that personal information was compromised. The bank was aware of the issue and the victim had been reimbursed, police said, but the resident was advised to put a freeze on her credit, and fill out paperwork related to the scam.
10:52 a.m.: Caller reports a dog barking continually on Smith Road. The animal could not be found.
9:26 a.m.: A resident called to inquire if her car had been towed during the storm. She was going to check to see if her son-in-law moved it, and would call back if the car located.
8 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents all over town.