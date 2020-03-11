A Gloucester couple, both 86, fell victim to a scam, losing $3,500 and perhaps a phone number they had for 40 years.
The husband walked into the Gloucester police station on Tuesday shortly after 6 p.m. to report the scam.
The man told police that his wife received an email on their email account from a person named "bradshaw" from the "MegaMillions Sweepstakes Company." The email informed the couple that they had been entered into the sweepstakes and had since won a cash payout of $3 million and a 2020 Mercedes Benz A Class sedan.
The couple were instructed to send two payments to to claim their winnings, the husband said. The first payment of $2,500 was to be sent to a Joan Steward in Waldford, Maryland, and the second, for $1,000, to Shawn Walker in Mount Vernon, New York. They followed the instructions, obtaining cashier checks and sending them to the address listed.
In the following days, they were phoned by "bradshaw" who informed them that they would receive a UPS package containing their first payment, the husband said. They received a UPS package containing a check written out in the amount of $25,000 and dated July 4, 2020. They then were instructed to send a third payment in order for the sedan to be delivered.
At this point, the couple became suspicious of the sweepstakes and attempted to stop payment on the cashier checks through their bank, unsuccessfully.
The husband also reported that on Sunday his Verizon land line phone number, which he had had for 40 years, had been disconnected. Verizon had no record of the charge, he reported, and gave him a new number while it worked on the issue. The husband told police he believed the phone problem was tied to the scam.
Police advised the man that he and his wife should stop all communications with scammers immediately and to check all their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.
The case was turned over to department's detectives for investigation.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 10
6:56 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 109 E. Main St. for a report of a possible breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, the police met with the caller who identified herself as the landlord and said that she observed a man trying to enter an apartment there whose tenant was not home. Police approached the second-floor outdoor porch where they made contact with the man. Upon questioning, the man explained that his friend said he could stay the night in the apartment.
Police then observed that the man was bleeding. The man explained that he had fallen earlier and did not need medical attention. The man had red, bloodshot, and glassy eyes; exhibited slurred speech, and smelled stronglyof alcohol. Police asked the man to not stay at the house and find somewhere else to sleep.
8:45 a.m.: Phillip Carter, 28, of 299 Asbury St. in Hamilton was arrested on the warrant out of Gloucester District Court for domestic violence related charges.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, March 11
12:58 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a seat belt violation and failing to dim the vehicle's high-beams.
12:24 a.m.: Medical services were administered to a person on Curtis Street.
Tuesday, March 10
7:57 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a citation. At this time, it is unclear what for.
6:21 p.m.: Report of two vandalized stop signs on the corner of Pigeon Hill and Curtis Street. Public Works was notified to replace the signs.
5:41 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Mt. Pleasant and High streets received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:22 p.m.: A driver on Blue Gate Lane reportedly backed into a parked car. The damage caused by the crash is estimated to cost under $1,000. No citations were issued. The driver drove to a hospital to be checked.
10:43 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished an unattended grill fire by the Steel Deck Quary on Rowe Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Six drivers received verbal warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 7:08 a.m. and 3:22 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
5:01 p.m.: A broken-down car on Route 128 southbound was towed by Tally's Towing.
2:35 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation.
12:43 p.m.: A pair of keys found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
ESSEX
Wednesday, March 11
1:17 a.m.: Essex and Hamilton firefighters were dispatched to Rocky Hill Road for an activated alarm. It proved to be a false alarm.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the night.
Tuesday, March 10
11:13 p.m.: Essex firefighters were dispatched to Main Street for an activated alarm. It proved to be a false alarm.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 1:16 and 1:39 p.m., and Southern Avenue at the Manchester line at 6:22 p.m. The first driver received a verbal warning, the latter two were issued citations.
11:33 a.m.: Complaint about an animal on Martin Street lodged.
10:23 a.m.: Welfare check requested of a person on Apple Street. The individual had left the area when an officer arrived.
7:51 a.m.: Citizen assisted at Main and Spring streets.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
