On Friday, waterfront traffic was tied up by a usual occurrence that lasted longer than usual.
Shortly after 11:15 a.m., the Blynman Bridge, raised to allow boat traffic to enter the Outer Harbor from the Blynman Canal, became stuck in the open position.
As drivers steamed in their cars on Western Avenue (Route 127), bridge tenders worked on the bridge controls, which one said was the problem.
About an hour later, the drawbridge finally closed, allowing car traffic to travel Western Avenue.
The city announced on its webpage at 4:15 p.m. that the problem had been resolved and that the bridge was operating normally.
The state Department of Transportation carried out $600,000 in repairs and maintenance to the 114-year-old Blynman drawbridge this spring.
The bridge is one of the busiest drawbridges in the state, averaging 6,800 openings per year to allow boat traffic to pass through, according to 2016 DOT statistics.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 12
6:15 a.m.: Employees of The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck reported of a boater tying up at the property late Thursday night without permission and staying overnight. The boater was instructed to leave.
12:25 a.m.: Police continue to look for two females and a male suspected of shoplifting multiple items from the 7-11 convenience store on Maplewood Avenue.
According to the report, an employee activated the store's burglar alarm after observing the three stuff items into pockets and purses. The employee confronted the three individuals, who ran off.
Police said they plan to use store surveillance footage to help identify the three individuals.
Thursday, July 11
9:29 p.m.: Someone was reported to be setting off fireworks behind East Gloucester Elementary School. Police searched, but could not locate anyone.
8:54 p.m.: Officer responded to Pond View Village on LePage Lane on report of two individuals creating a disturbance. Both were spoken to and peace restored.
7:33 p.m.: Officers responded to an Oak Street address on report of a loud verbal argument between two individuals. They told police the argument was over spilled food and agreed to keep down the noise. Peace restored.
6:24 p.m.: Police said they plan to issue a summons to court to Kathlyn Jean Smith, 29, of 43 Bass Ave. in Gloucester, on the charge of larceny under $1,200. No further details were available.
2:21 p.m.: Police are investigating a claim by a Gloucester man that he was bilked out of $400 by another Gloucester man in a Red Sox online ticket scam. The tickets were for one of the games this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
1:10 p.m.: Officers responded to a Chestnut Street address on a report of a loud group of possibly intoxicated individuals. The group was dispersed.
10:15 a.m.: An Elwell Street landlord called police when she found two unfamiliar men in one of her rental units. One man said he was subletting the apartment from a previous tenant. The landlord told officers the previous tenant had been evicted and subletting was not allowed. The two men were sent on their way.
8:24 a.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported the license plate was stolen off his parked vehicle either Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. He was advised to contact the Registry of Motor Vehicles and his insurance company about a replacement.
ROCKPORT
Friday, July 12
3:04 a.m.: Medical emergency on Driftwood Way. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, July 11
10:23 p.m.: Residential smoke alarm on Wharf Road. The area was checked and there no evidence of smoke nor fire.
10:13 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:59 p.m.: An MBTA bus driver reported an unruly passenger at Station Square. Officers resolved the issue and the passenger was allowed to continue his ride on the bus.
3:38 p.m.: Report of a person welding without proper permits on Pleasant Street. The building inspector was notified.
2:56 p.m.: Report of a person on a blue JetSki dropping a passenger onto Cape Hedge Beach. Officers checked the area and were unable to find the jet skier or the passenger in question.
10:35 a.m.: Report of a kayaker trying to launch his boat off private property on Dock Square. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was resolved.
8:40 a.m.: Report of shuttle buses from the MBTA station speeding down Poole's Lane. Officers spoke with the drivers of the buses.
ESSEX
Friday, July 12
1:36 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported in the lot of closed Main Street business. It was person seeking an open gas station.
Thursday, July 11
10:47 p.m.: A motorist received a verbal warning for a brake light that was out after a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
10:04 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for having an open container of marijuana in the vehicle after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: A caller requested an officer check the wellbeing of a man walking in and out of the roadwayon Southern Avenue. An officer found the man walking on the side of road. The man picking up rocks and sticks and throwing them over the guardrail. He was advised to be careful.
3:53 p.m.: A resident reported her phone's Verizon account had been hacked and her identity stolen.
1:44 p.m.: An erratic operator was reported on Eastern Avenue. Police caught up to the driver further down Route 133, on John Wise Avenue. The driver exhibited no signs of impairment.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 11
10:52 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding and failing to dim the car's high beams.
10:07 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for failing to dim the car's high beams.
7:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:01 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
6:54 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for having an expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online roadside.
4:11 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
1:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
