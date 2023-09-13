Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.