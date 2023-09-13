Car traffic was unable to travel over the Blynman Bridge, aka the Cut Bridge, after it was closed for about an hour Wednesday afternoon.
After speaking with the bridge operators, Assistant Harbormaster Chad Johnson said the Blynman Bridge's gates had been stuck down since about 4 p.m. Wednesday. With the gates stuck down, Johnson said the bridge was closed to car traffic, but the bridge was operational to accommodate vessel traffic.
At 5 p.m., Jill Cahill, the city's COA, said the bridge gates were operational and traffic was again flowing through.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 13
12:43 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Thatcher Road address.
Tuesday, Sept. 12
11:10 p.m.: After a fire alarm was reported, the Fire Department was dispatched to Broadway address.
9:06 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Granite Street address.
7:24 p.m.: After a medical alarm was reported at a South Street address, someone was reportedly spoken to.
3 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a School Street address. The property was reportedly returned.
2:43 p.m.: A report of suspicious activity was made at a Highland Street address. Someone was reportedly spoken to.
1:06 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Millbrook Park address.
Monday, Sept. 11
4:15 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Main Street address. The property was reportedly returned.
1:35 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Frank Street address.
11:36 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Curtis Street address.
9:27 a.m.: After a medical alarm sounded at a Broadway address, a medical ambulance transport was conducted.
6:46 a.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Highview Road address.