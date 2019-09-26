Both drivers were transported to Beverly Hospital for treatment Wednesday following a head-on, two-car crash along Western Avenue in Gloucester.
The crash occurred in the area of 312 Western Ave. after one of the drivers conceded he had looked down to turn on his lights and then struck the other car, according to Officer David D'Angelos' report. The crash led to airbag deployment in both cars.
A witness told police he had seen the vehicle drift across the solid center line and strike the other car. Police said the driver of the first car is being cited for failing to stay within marked lanes, but there were no indications of any other charges.
The two black Audi sedans involved had to be towed away following the 6:30 p.m. crash, D'Angelos' report indicated.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Sept. 26
12:23 a.m.: A caller reported suspicious activity at Magnolia Pier off Ocean Avenue. A search of the area failed to turn up any signs of trouble or perpetrators.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
11:31 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance outside the city harbormaster's office on Harbor Loop. Officers responded and the log indicates a person was arrested. No further information was available Thursday because police have classified the incident as a domestic case.
6:42 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on Railroad Avenue but a woman at the center of the dispute had left by the time police arrived, according to the police report.
4:26 p.m.: A man walked into the police station to turn in a counterfeit $100 bill he said he had found on the sidewalk in the area of the Gorton's complex on Rogers Street. A closer look at the bill indicated that it was "not legal tender." Police suggested the bill may have been from one of the movie projects that had been filmed in town.
10:14 a.m.: Richard Randazzo, 59, of 21 Cherry St., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class B substance after the car he was driving struck a vehicle parked along Western Avenue. Officers reported that Randazzo exhibited slurred speech, "had difficulty completing a sentence," and failed a series of field sobriety tests. Police found three Suboxone film strips on Randazzo's person during the booking process after he was placed under arrest and taken to the police station. He admitted to taking "multiple medications" prior to driving, Officer Keith Gaudenzi's report indicates, including Suboxone, for which he did not have a prescription, police said.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 26
5:36 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Highland Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
3:52 a.m.: A Broadway Avenue resident reported his or her dog was possibly having a stroke. Officers advised the person on the closest animal hospitals and helped get the dog in the car.
1:25 a.m.: Commercial burglar alarm activated on Railroad Avenue. Officers found an unlocked back door, however nothing appeared out of order inside. The owner of the business was notified.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Traffic stops: Between 6:30 and 9 a.m., five drivers were pulled over on Main Street, Broadway and Marmion Way. Verbal warnings were given for having an invalid registration sticker and defective equipment, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
6:09 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident on Norwood Avenue. A driver took a wide turn from Mount Pleasant Street and hit a parked car. No injuries were reported and officers did not issue any citations. An accident report was filed as the damage caused is estimated to cost over $1,000 to repair. One car was towed away.
4:37 p.m.: A South Street resident called to complain about cars speeding up and down the street. Officers have taken measures in the past to reduce speeding in the area such as installing electronic radar speed limit signs.
4 p.m.: Report of a motorcycle colliding with a car on Granite Street. According to police, the car cut off the motorcyclist while turning left onto Granite. The driver of the car received a civil infraction for failing to yield while making a left turn. The passenger on the motorcycle cut his or her foot as a result of the accident. Ambulance services were refused. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Traffic stops: Four motorists were pulled over for moving violations; two were issued citations, two received verbal warnings.
8:58 a.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Rocky Hill Road residence. It was confirmed with a resident that it had been set off accidentally.
8:50 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid for a Western Avenue resident. A female was transported to Beverly Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Sept. 25
6:44 p.m.: Ambulance One provided mutual aid on a medical call in Gloucester.
3:57 p.m.: An 81-year-old man on Jersey Lane who reportedly felt dizzy was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:09 p.m.: Report of a lost wallet on Central Street.
9:56 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove an animal carcass on Raymond Street.
9:41 a.m.: Report of smoke on Church Street. Firefighters checked the area and found no evidence of smoke.
