Eight bones have been been found in the water near Gales Ledge.
A scuba diver came into the station on Wednesday, Jan. 13, around 4:30 p.m., to report he had found bones on the ocean bottom near Gales Ledge at a depth of about 70 feet. Gales Ledge is located about 0.8 mile offshore, eastward of Manchester Harbor’s entrance, off Smith Point.
The diver said he was harvesting sea urchins in the area when he made the discovery. The eight bones were scattered in a 20- by 40-foot area, he said.
He collected the bones and noted the position on his boat’s GPS system. The diver then contacted Coast Guard Station Gloucester which advised him to contact the Police Department.
The diver brought the bones to the station in a 1-gallon Ziplock bag, and police placed them in an evidence locker.
Lt. Michael Gossum noted in a follow-up call with the Times on Thursday that police are waiting on the medical examiner’s office to determine whether the bones are human or animal.
If they are human, Gossum said, police will make arrangements with the officials who have jurisdiction.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 13
5:04 p.m.: A Poplar Street caller reported that the rear window of his truck had been smashed and the vehicle entered sometime overnight Tuesday or Wednesday. A checkbook was missing and a rock was found in the back seat.
2:06 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 87 Prospect St. to investigate the theft of medications from the residence. The caller said a man came to his apartment to “check on him” around 10:30 a.m. The visitor was recently released from jail and now lives on a fishing boat and has never come by to “check” on him in the past. Prior to the visit, the caller had medications on the table. When the visitor left, the medications were missing. The man was 100% certain the visitor had taken his pills.
1:39 p.m.: A Taylor Street caller reported his groceries were stolen.
10:45 a.m.: A man called to report that someone entered his unlocked Toyota Tundra while it was parked in his residence’s driveway. He said a brown leather wallet with $30, several credit bank cards, and his license were missing.
6:31 a.m.: A woman from Wheeler Street called to report that someone had broken into her car and stolen more than $40 in cash. The suspect then went into her husband’s truck. It was not reported what he was missing. The suspect appeared to have put things back into the vehicles to make look like it did prior to gaining entry. He opened and entered through every door of both vehicles. A man came outside to report that he has video of the suspect going through his vehicle. Police received a video showing the same suspect was on Mako Drive at 3:34 a.m., entering a yard and walking down to some parked cars. The information and video were passed onto the department’s detectives.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 13
5:03 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a taillight violation.
4:54 p.m.: An officer spoke with a person on Doyle Cove Road about throwing trash in town-owned barrels.
12:47 p.m.: A High Street resident reported receiving a social security scam call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
11:05 a.m.: Public Works was notified that the Whale Cove Road street sign was missing. The matter is under investigation.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 13
6:43 and 6:07 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street and Beach Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
2:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Magnolia Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:58 p.m.: Police sent Ambulance One to Gloucester to assist the Gloucester Fire Department with a fire call.
1:50 p.m.: An officer dismissed a skateboarder skating by some stairs on Central Street.
4:36 a.m.: Lift assist on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 14
6:51 and 6:44 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue received verbal warnings for having defective equipment.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
9:38 p.m.: Officers assisted Ipswich Police with an arrest by the Essex/Ipswich line on John Wise Avenue.
2:41 p.m.: Lift assist on Story Street.
9:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.