ESSEX — An Essex man faces an assault charge, accused of aiming a BB gun at another driver.
Cameron Nolan, 21, of 280 Southern Ave. was arrested Monday at 5:46 p.m. on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say he aimed a BB gun at another driver during a road rage incident in Danvers. According to Essex Police, he was arrested at his home a short time later.
Nolan made bail that night and was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday morning.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Sept. 1
7:24 a.m.: Vandalism was reported at 84 Witham St.
12:18 a.m.: A caller reported that approximately five women were in a physical altercation in the parking lot at Patriots Circle. Police found the disturbance was verbal in nature and that a neighbor had reprimanded teens after they went on a jungle gym when it was closed due to COVID-19. All neighbors went back to their homes.
Monday, Aug. 31
6:44 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was recovered on Niles Beach at 7 Eastern Point Blvd and disposed of safely.
5:20 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Riggs Street where a woman pointed out her partially deflated front tire which she suspects someone may have caused. Police observed that the the stem cap was missing, the needle valve was bent and the stem rubber had three small cuts on it. Police identified that the damage could have possibly come from it being struck against a hard surface. An officer suggested the woman reinflate her tire and bring it to a mechanic for a professional opinion.
3:30 p.m.: A woman came into the station to report her daughter missing, as she has not seen or heard from her for over 30 days. She said her daughter was last seen in a detox in Danvers wearing a red Nike shirt and black shoes, is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has long hair with a slight shave on the back of her head. Police put a missing person report on file.
2:30 p.m.: A caller reported unemployment fraud and that he had received unemployment benefits in the mail. He had not filed for unemployment.
1:50 p.m.: Two men were reported be spray painting by the Market Basket at 101 Gloucester Crossing Road. Police were unable to locate the individuals.
12:51 p.m.: A caller from Englewood Road reported that boys have been harassing her daughter.
12:31 p.m.: Walgreens at 201 Main St. reported a man panhandling. When asked to leave, the man became confrontational.
12:09 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Langsford Street to speak with a woman who explained that a man had left a threatening voicemail on her home phone a couple of hours before. She explained that the message mentioned her name (incorrectly) and that "this is her last warning, and he is going to kill her if she goes outside of her home." She told police that she has not had any other similar calls and is very shaken up by it. According to her Comcast log, the call came back out of Concord, Massachusetts. When asked if she had any enemies or had arguments with anyone recently, the woman stated only on Twitter.
9:20 a.m.: A caller told police a tree on her property at 65 East Main St. near unit 3 had been destroyed. The caller believes that it was intentional as it appeared to be cut and was not from natural causes. Police were unable to identify any suspects at the time of the report and it is unknown if National Grid, the city Department of Public Works, or another utility company were working in the area and could have unintentionally damaged the tree.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 31
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Granite Street and Gott Avenue at 11:40 a.m. where no action was required; Old Garden Road to 3:28 p.m., Phillips Avenue at 4:10 p.m., and Granite Street at 9:37 p.m., where the three patients were taken to the hospital; and Main Street at 4:21 p.m., where aid was given.
Traffic stops made for various violations on Broadway at 12:37 p.m., Thatcher Road at 1:34 p.m., Railroad Avenue at 3:27 p.m., where the three drivers were given verbal warnings; and Main Street and Springfield Court at 8:50 p.m., where owner was issued a citation for driving an unregistered vehicle and the car was towed.
4:40 p.m.: Caller on South Street reports a loose dog running around and chasing another dog. Animal control spoke to the caller, explaining the coronavirus quarantine protocol and was to follow up on Tuesday.
4:31 p.m.: Assistance given on Smith Road where a resident needed help getting someone in a car for a trip to the hospital.
1:11 p.m.: A Curtis Street resident reported receiving multiple social security scam calls.
10:07 a.m.: A 911 call placed from Granite Street confirmed to be accidental.
10:05 a.m.: Officers conducted wellness checks and spoke to residents around town.
ESSEX
Monday, Aug. 31
5:43 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for hands-free driving violation.
5:10 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for operating with suspended registration and a written warning for a stop sign violation.
4:54 p.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
4:36 p.m.: Officers assisted a Lufkin Point Road resident who reported a wallet was stolen from the car.
4:32 and 4:18 p.m.: Two drivers on Western Avenue received citations for a stop sign violation and speeding, respectively.
2:21 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:05 p.m.: Report of a lost or stolen boat trailer plate on Western Avenue.
Sunday, Aug. 30
10:27 p.m.: Carlo Defreitas, 36, of Washington Street in Ipswich, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was arraigned in Gloucester District Court. on Monday morning.
10:16 and 7:35 p.m.: Two drivers on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning and citation, respectively, for speeding.
5:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
2:55 p.m.: Report of a minor two-boat accident on the Essex River. No injuries were reported. The two boat owners exchanged information.
10:56 a.m.: The harbormaster towed a beached boat to Clammer's Beach.
10:38 a.m.: The DPW was notified of a low-level alarm at the water plant on Centennial Grove Road.