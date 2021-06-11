ESSEX — A driver accidentally drove into Essex Harbor on Friday morning.
Police and firefighters responded to the accident at the Town Landing off Main Street at 5:19 a.m.
A driver took an errant turn this morning at the town boat ramp. There were no injuries or any environmental concerns. pic.twitter.com/J2bmvFZS9L— Essex Fire Dept. (@EssexFD) June 11, 2021
No injuries were reported. The Jeep was towed out of the water by Tally's Towing.
According to police, the driver pulled into the landing and had a quick chat with a friend. When driver went to leave, he believed he had put the car in reverse and hit the gas. Unfortunately, the car was in drive.
Most of the right-half of the car was submerged in water when Tally's towed it out. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. An accident report was filed.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, June 11
1:40 a.m.: A caller from 107 Essex Ave reported that he believes that someone broke into a neighbor's vehicle in the garage.
Thursday, June 10
6:36 p.m.: Alison D Beard, 62, of Berlin, New Hampshire, was arrested on Washington Street on a charge of violating an abuse prevention order.
4:30 p.m.: The U.S. Post Office at 15 Dale Ave. reported an intoxicated employee refused to leave the office. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the postmaster who explained that one of his employees was found intoxicated while at work and had been asked to go home for the day, and requested that he take a taxi home to Ipswich as staff didn't want him to drive. The employee refused the offer. The employee explained to police that he made a mistake and that he has a problem and requested help from his employer.
3:33 p.m.: A collision with potential injuries involving a bicyclist and a vehicle was reported in the area of the former Cape Ann Brewery, 11 Rogers St.
Upon arrival, police spoke with the driver who explained that he was making a right turn into the brewery's parking area when a cyclist rode right into the passenger's side of his truck, damaging the door as well as the side mirror. The driver believes that the cyclist was riding on the sidewalk and never saw the cyclist. The driver said the right turn was already made and he was proceeding forward when the impact was made. No injuries were reported.
2:39 p.m.: A 911 caller reported a vehicle running with empty alcohol containers inside but no operator at Gloucester Crossing. Upon arrival, officers found open cans of Arctic Chill seltzers in the front seat of the vehicle. They eventually made contact with the vehicle's owner, who is the operations of Great Clips in the plaza. He was carrying a travel mug, which police later identified to be filled with coffee. He explained that he drank the seltzers Wednesday evening during the Bruins game and the keys were in the vehicle because he steps out of the salon to listen to sports radio during lulls in business.
3:43 a.m.: A 911 caller reported that someone was trying to enter her room at the Cape Ann Motor Inn,33 Rockport Road. The disturbance was a misunderstanding as the caller's husband was trying to gain access to the room after stepping out for a brief moment.
ROCKPORT
Friday, June 11
3:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
Thursday, June 10
4:43 p.m.: An envelope with cash inside left behind at a Main Street store was submitted into police custody.
12:14 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of this or her apartment on Dock Square.
10:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:36 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Hodgkins Road.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, June 10
7:14 p.m.: A driver on Moses Hill Road received a verbal warning for a stop-sign violation.
6:23 and 5:33 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Spy Rock Hill and Bennett Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:12 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
4:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Bennett Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:19, 2:03 and 1:54 p.m.: Three drivers on Bridge Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
1:04 and 12:36 p.m.: A wallet and cell phone found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
11:04 p.m.: A Central Street resident reported his or her cat missing.
ESSEX
Thursday, June 10
11:53 p.m.: The Water Department was notified a of dig-safe emergency on Turtleback Road. Construction wrapped early Friday morning.
6:25 and 5:53 p.m.: Two drivers were pulled over for speeding. One on Western Avenue received a written warning and the other on Eastern Avenue received a citation.
1:11 p.m.: Officers advised a School Street resident regarding cyberbullying amongst local teens.
11:52 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
10:02 a.m.: Lift assist on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.