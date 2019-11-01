ROCKPORT — A driver was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after driving off the road near Lobster Pool Restaurant on Granite Street.
Police were notified of the accident at 12:52 p.m. Damage was found to the restaurant's dumpster and a portion of its fence. An accident report was filed as the damage caused is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair.
Although the matter is still under investigation, a Rockport Police officer said he expects the department will issue a citation to the driver.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday. Oct. 31
11:50 p.m.: Officer dispatched to West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street on report of an activated motion detector. Building searched and found secure.
6:38 p.m.: Officer dispatched to a Washington Street business on report of an intoxicated woman on the ground. Police encountered two intoxicated individuals. They were transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Nov. 1
6 a.m.: The DPW removed a tree branch from the roadway on the corner of Granite Street and Gott Avenue.
12:47 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a Story Street residence. Firefighters at the scene found light readings of carbon monoxide coming from the home's fireplace. The house was aired out and the residents were allowed back inside a short while after.
Thursday, Oct. 31
11:03 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a citation for unlicensed operation and having a broken plate light.
9:20 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a street light out on Atlantic Avenue.
9:10 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Sheehan Terrace received a civil infraction for a marked lanes violation.
6:35 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Greystone Lane. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored. No charges were issued.
5:11 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a civil infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
12:19 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a generator on fire at a Phillips Avenue residence. The homeowner, who was not home at the time, was notified.
9:48 a.m: A Norwood Avenue resident reported people had been throwing garbage in a dumpster on the property.
6:49 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 31
1:45 p.m.: A detective was notified of an unattended death. Manchester Police did not release where it was.
12:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on the corner of Highland Avenue and Bridge Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:09 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:42 a.m.: Animal Control transferred an injuries squirrel found on Union Street to an animal hospital.
11:29 a.m.: Officers assisted in Memorial Elementary School's Halloween parade.
10:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Nov. 1
Community policing: Assistance given as needed as Main and Spring streets at 7:28 a.m.
5:15 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call on Lufkin Street. Assistance given as needed
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Traffic stops were made for various reasons on Main Street at 10:12 a.m., Apple Street at 2:28 and 2:37 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:08 a.m. and 8:09 p.m., and Eastern Avenue and Grove Street at 8:35 p.m. One motorist was issued a citation, four drivers were given written warnings, and one received a verbal warning.
Utility requests made on Western Avenue at 7:14 and 7:33 p.m. Person spoken to at first call, notification made in last instance.
Citizen assistance: People who came into the station at 5:56 and 6:54 were spoken to.
5:15 p.m.: Alarm activation on Belcher Street. The property was checked and, or secured.
4:07 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Western Avenue. The car could not be located when officers arrived on scene.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
