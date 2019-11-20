One driver was taken to Addison Gilbert Hospital and both cars had to be towed away Tuesday following a two-car crash on Eastern Avenue near its intersection with Pond Road.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. when a motorist heading south on Eastern Avenue toward central Gloucester had slowed in traffic and was struck from behind by a driver operating a Jeep, according to Officer Josiah Aberle's report.
The driver of the front vehicle was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to the hospital after complaining of an undefined injury.
There was no indication from the report that any charges were being filed.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Nov. 20
7:12 a.m.: A caller from Fort Square reported suspicious activity involving a vehicle with two males inside, but a police search of the area for the car proved negative.
5:18 a.m.: A fire alarm sounded from Beeman Memorial School. Police and firefighters found no signs of a fire and cleared the scene.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
9:25 .m.: A burglar alarm sounded from Standard Electric on Heritage Way. Officers found the building to be secure.
9:10 p.m.: Police restored the peace after fielding a noise complaint involving a basement apartment on Friend Street.
4:23 p.m.: A resident called to report that a male had stopped her daughter as she was getting off a school bus near the Willow Rest store on Holly Street. Police are investigating and placed a report of the incident on file.
2:30 p.m.: A caller reported "oily" and slippery road conditions on Essex Avenue after he said he saw a Republic Waste truck dumping oil onto the roadway. The Department of Public Works was notified of the road conditions.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Nov. 20
1:32 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding and an equipment violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
11:31 a.m.: A person living in the Millbrook Park apartment complex reported an alarm was sounding in a neighboring unit. The building maintenance crew was notified of the faulty alarm.
7:54 a.m.: An industrial weather reportedly fell out of a person's truck and was laying in the roadway at the corner of High Street and Main Street. The owner was notified and it was picked up a short time later.
6:51 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Lamb Heights received a verbal warning for headlight and inspection sticker violations.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 19
9:48 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons for driving with a suspended license and speeding.
2:54 p.m.: Animal Control freed a squirrel stuck in a car's wheel well on Summer Street.
1:14 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:43 a.m.: A deer was reportedly struck by a car on Route 128 southbound.
3:42 a.m.: A person on Pine Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 20
7:08 a.m.: A motorist was given a verbal warning for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue at Lowe Hill Road.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Martin Street at 5:45 p.m., Western Avenue at 9:55 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at 10: 40 p.m. Two of the three drivers received verbal warnings.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to officers at station at 3:25 and 5:48 p.m.
5:03 p.m.: Utility request on Goodwin Court. Notification made.
4:17 p.m.: An inflatable boat moored off Robbins Island Road at the end of Conomo Point was taking on water. Police contacted the owner at the harbormaster's request and asked that it be removed from the water.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
