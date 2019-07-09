ESSEX — A woman wanted on two warrants was arrested because the driver of the car she was in decided to ride another car's bumper.
About 1 a.m. Tuesday, an officer spotted the vehicle tail-gating another car through town, and at one point stop to pick up a passenger.
When the officer pulled the car over and checked the driver and passengers' identification, he discovered one passenger was wanted on two warrants out of Lawrence District Court. Police also found a baggie with trace amounts of marijuana inside in the car.
Jaqueline Mara, 22, of 5 Wheeler Road in Billerica was arrested on the warrants. She was transported to Middleton Jail at 4:22 a.m. and ordered held without bail pending a court appearance later Tuesday.
The car's driver was issued a civil citation for following another vehicle too closely. The driver and second passenger were sent on their way soon after the stop.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 9
7:22 a.m.: Officers assisted a motorist whose car had become disabled on the southbound side of Route 128 between Grant Circle and the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge.
1:06 a.m.: A caller reported hearing gunshots off Waterman Road. Police checked both the private and public ends of the street and could not find any sign of gun activity.
12:41 a.m.: Officers dispersed a group gathered on Bayberry Lane after receiving a complaint about noise in that area.
Monday, July 8
11:11 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance on Western Avenue and along Stacy Boulevard. Officers could not locate any signs of trouble.
3:26 p.m.: A caller reported a "highly intoxicated male" passed out in the bus stop shelter outside the McPherson Park housing complex. The man, who was listed as homeless, was revived, police said, and did not need to be transported to a hospital. No charges were filed.
11:32 a.m.: A man walked into the police station to report $320 in cash and a $100 Market Basket gift card was stolen from his wallet and backpack while he was sleeping. He said the thefts occurred prior to his arrest over the weekend on a heroin possession charge at a house on Maplewood Avenue. Police indicated that there was no proof and no witnesses to any such theft as of Monday.
9:15 a.m.: Police notified the Trauma 24 agency in Easton about a possible exposure hazard. A man who had been arrested the previous day stated that he had MRSA, with open sores. The man was scratching and picking at the sores and had struck his head against the plexiglass barrier inside a cruiser while being transported to the police station.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 9
3:52 a.m.: A driver on T-Wharf received a verbal warning for having a taillight out.
1:29 a.m.: A car illegally parked on T-Wharf was towed.
Monday, July 8
10:44 p.m.: An officer spoke with a group of people at Hedge Beach regarding a campfire they made. Fires are not allowed on the beach.
9:53 p.m.: A driver on T-Wharf received a verbal warning for not having taillights on.
5:41 p.m.: Report of a car stuck in the sand at Pebble Beach. Tally's Towing helped get the car out.
5:09 p.m.: Officers told a person riding on a motorized bike on Bearskin Neck to slow down.
4:57 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his car on High Street.
2:41 p.m.: Report of a group of children swimming in Johnson's Quarry. Officers spoke with the group and they were sent on their way.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 8
4:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:31 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
2:04 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
10:51 a.m.: Comcast was notified of a downed wire on School Street.
10:47 a.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a verbal warning for defective equipment and not having a front license plate.
9:27 a.m.: A parked car on Beach Street had its side mirror struck off. No injuries were reported. The matter is under investigation.
1:12 a.m.: Faulty fire alarm activation on Beaver Dam Road.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 9
6:53 a.m.: A driver told a patrolman on radar patrol on Eastern Avenue that he had been passed in a no passing zone on Route 133 by a speeding Subaru with Florida plates. Police were unable to locate the car.
5:49 a.m.: An alarm activated at a Winthrop Street home. The owner said a door had not closed completely, triggering it. It was reset.
1:35 a.m.: A medical alert alarm activated at a John Wise Avenue home. The Fire Department needed a ladder to access the apartment, only to find the person was OK and had triggered the alert accidentally.
Monday, July 8
4:32 p.m.: A Belcher Street motorist reported a purple Mazda with Tennessee plates passed his car on Choate Street and someone inside threw out a lighted firework. The resident did not think the person intended to hit him with the pyrotechnic but wanted the incident on file. Police were unable to locate the car.
4:18 p.m.: A man came into the station to report a motorist speeding and throwing things out the window.
3:29 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at a Main Street business. An elderly man having a medical episode taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
