A motorist was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment after driving into a home Monday.
An officer was dispatched to 14 Honeysuckle Road at 1:50 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle hitting a house. Arriving officers found a car with heavy front-end damage and both front and side air bags deployed.
The home sustained structural damage to the front sun room, including the foundation. No one was injured inside the house.
A building inspector determined that the residents could stay in the home, but not go in the front sun room.
An officer later followed up with the driver, who explained that he was going to back into his driveway when he accidentally pressed on the gas instead of the brake, causing his car to cross the road and into the the driveway of 14 Honeysuckle Roadd. He struck the rear of the Jeep that was parked in the driveway then came to a stop after hitting the home.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, March 29
10:39 p.m.: A 911 caller from Riverview Road reported the odor of gas from a stove.
12:49 p.m.: A baby seal was reported to be in the roadway of Washington Street.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 29
6:13 p.m.: Report of a gas odor inside a Phillips Avenue home. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no issues.
2:38 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Dock Square.
11 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a broken street sign on Richard's Avenue.
10:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Edgemere Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 29
6:44 and 6:14 p.m.: Lift assists at The Plains and on Summer Street.
9:26 a.m.: Report of a possibly vandalized sign posted by a resident on Tappan Street. The matter is being investigated.
ESSEX
Monday, March 29
9:35 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:01 p.m.: A motorist on Martin Street received a citation on a charge of driving an unregistered motor vehicle and unlicensed operation.
1:58 p.m.: Public Works removed a broken tree limb from the roadway on Main Street.
1:36 p.m.: National Grid was notified to inspect a tree branch growing near electrical wires on Southern Avenue.
1:34 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
12:13 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.