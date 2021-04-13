Police/Fire: Driverless car hits harbormaster's shed

ESSEX — An unmanned car crashed into the harbormaster's shed off Main Street on Friday afternoon, causing significant damage to the building.
According to police, the car was parked in front of the The Village Restaurant when its brakes failed. The car then rolled across the street into the Town Landing parking lot, knocking over a parking sign before finally hitting the harbormaster shed along with a few boulders at the side of the lot.
Police were notified at 2:44 p.m. No citations had been issued related to the incident as of Tuesday.
The shed is typically used by harbormaster personnel as an office during the summer months. No one was inside the shed at the time of the accident.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 12
5:58 p.m.: A car was traveling from Rockport on Eastern Avenue was turning left, crossing over the double yellow lines, into the path where a second car was traveling straight from Gloucester toward Rockport on Eastern Avenue. When the cars collided, the first car had heavy front damage and the airbag deployed on both sides. Police said the driver admitted that it was his fault for not staying in his lane and sustained injury to his left wrist. The second vehicle had heavy front damage and the driver sustained injury to her neck and shoulder. She was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital for further follow-up.
5:23 p.m.: Kids were fighting in the area of 20 Bond St.
3:53 p.m.: A vehicle was reported stolen near Cape Ann Savings Bank at 109 Main St. The car was located by police in the Building Center parking lot and the owner was notified in the station lobby.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 12
3:01 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:55 a.m.: Officers retrieved a bike with flat tires abandoned outside a Parker Street home.
11:38 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a large tree branching hanging over the roadway on Granite Street.
7:19 a.m.: Officers closed down Beach Street for roadwork.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 12
9:40 and 6:15 p.m.: Medical emergencies at Woodholm Road and Summer Street. Both refused ambulance services.
5:17 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 received a verbal warning for a tint violation.
4:55 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
2:29 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
12:51 p.m.: Officers removed a bag of mulch from the roadway on Bridge Street.
ESSEX
Monday, April 12
7:09 a.m.: Medical emergency on Western Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hosptial.
7:41 p.m. and 11:39 a.m.: Two drivers on Pond Street received written warnings for speeding.
8:05 and 8 p.m.: Two drivers on John Wise Avenue and Pond Street received citations for speeding.
Sunday, April 11
7:45 p.m.: Report of vandalism on Riverview Hill. The matter is currently under investigation.
1:34 p.m.: Report of threats being made on Martin Street. The matter is currently under investigation.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
9:28 a.m.: Officers extinguished a small brush fire on Grove Street. No injuries or damage was reported.
Saturday, April 10
10:01 p.m.: National Grid was notified of a buzzing telephone pole transformer on Southern Avenue.
7:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:49 and 2:30 p.m.: Four illegally parked cars on Eastern Avenue were tagged.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on Pond Street received a citation for speed.
Friday, April 9
8:08 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
3:41 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:40 p.m.: Officers assisted with traffic while a delivery was being made on Eastern Avenue.