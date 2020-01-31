Massachusetts police can only frisk drivers during traffic stops if they have independent information that the driver is potentially armed, the state’s highest court has ruled.
The Supreme Judicial Court ruled Wednesday in favor of a man who was stopped for a motor vehicle violation and frisked in 2017, The Boston Globe reported.
Manuel Torres-Pagan was stopped by Springfield police and handcuffed and frisked outside his car. Police found a legal knife and after searching his vehicle, allegedly found a firearm that led to illegal gun charges against him.
The court threw out the gun evidence against Torres-Pagan, ruling that officials did not have a constitutional reason for placing him in handcuffs and searching him.
“The only legitimate reason for an officer to subject a suspect to a pat frisk is to determine whether he or she has concealed weapons on his or her person,’’ Justice Kimberly Budd wrote for the court. “We therefore do not allow such an intrusion absent reasonable suspicion that the suspect is dangerous and has a weapon.”
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said she was disappointed in the ruling and that “performing a pat frisk in a situation like this was essential to both officer safety and the safety of any civilians in the area.”
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 31
8:18 a.m.: A caller at The Liquor Locker at 287 Main St. reported that a large truck parked outside had been running for over an hour with no one inside it.
8:16 a.m.: A hypodermic needle found on the roadside outside 2 Veterans Way was disposed of safely.
Thursday, Jan. 30
10:18 p.m.: John C Brentzel, 56, 707 Heights at Cape Ann was arrested on a charge of assault and battery.
9:52 p.m.: Police were dispatched to 374 Washington St for a disturbance. The caller was feeling threatened by one of the individuals residing at the group home where she worked. Police spoke to the resident said he was feeling a lot of stress due to external factors, causing him to lash out against those trying to help him.
10:57 a.m.: Daniel A. Muise, 45, 81 Maplewood Ave. was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license.
10:39 a.m.: A caller on Pond Street reported that someone may be entering her home at night and vandalizing it. EMS were requested for evaluation, but the woman refused further treatment.
10:15 a.m.: The chief financial officer at The Building Center on Harbor Loop reported to officers called to the business for suspected fraud. He told them when he checked the accounts earlier, around 7 a.m., he observed 16 checks for $600 and one check for $400, totaling $10,000. Cape Ann Savings Bank was notified of the fraudulent checks.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Jan. 30
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 10:51 a.m. and 10:18 p.m.
9:17 p.m.: An officer found a chocolate Labrador retriever walking around the Pigeon Cove fire station. He brought the dog back to its home, which was right up the street, and spoke with its owner.
Medical emergencies: The rescue crew transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester a person from Broadway at 8:34 a.m. and another from Curtis Street at 8:48 p.m.
4:19 p.m.: The DPW notified police crews will be working on a water main break on Pigeon Hill Street for the remainder of the day.
9:53 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported receiving a scam call concerning medicare. No person information was given to the scammer.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 30
10:30 a.m.: Officers moved street cones someone had placed to reserve a parking spot on Arbella Street.
6:23 and 7 a.m.: A resident on Raymond Street made two noise complaints regarding a neighbor's barking dog. The dog was let back inside shortly after the second report was made.
ESSEX
Friday, Jan. 31
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation. The car was towed.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 10:42 a.m. and 1:05 p.m.
1:35 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
9:21 a.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a deceased animal from the roadway on Martin Street.
