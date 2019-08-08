ESSEX — Traffic scofflaws take notice: police Chief Paul Francis said officers here are stepping up their traffic enforcement game.
Evidence of that came Thursday morning, when officers conducted six motor vehicle stops between 6:39 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Three of the stops came on Route 133 — Main Street and John Wise Avenue — while the others were on Western Avenue. Verbal warnings were given to three drivers for speeding, and one each for a marked lanes violation and a stop sign violation. The final driver received a citation for failure to have his vehicle inspected.
Francis said an officer will be working on traffic enforcement most days, especially in the mornings.
The department still has money remaining from a $4,010 grant it received in April from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Francis said. That money benefits overtime hours so officers can enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety violations for longer periods of time and the chief said it will be used later this year.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 8
8:03 a.m.: Police are seeking an arrest warrant for a 63-year-old man for failing to register as a Level 2 sex offender — defined as being a moderate risk of re-offending. Police said the man had been arrested July 5 on a number of warrants, including one issued by Boston District Court for failing to register in that city as a sex offender. According to Sgt. Joseph Catarino's report, the man is now living on Eastern Point Road but has not registered in Gloucester or anywhere else in the commonwealth. All Level 2 sex offenders are required to register in person with their local police departments.
12:15 a.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a call reporting a disturbance at Beauport Hotel Gloucester. Hotel security staff had requested help in dealing with some patrons.
12:14 a.m.: Cheyanne Pacheco, 21, of Apt. 6 at 13 1/2 Cleveland St. faces a charge of assault and battery on an intimate partner after she was arrested when police responded to a call reporting a disturbance. No further information was available Thursday because police have classified the case as a domestic case.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
5:33 p.m.: A caller from Gould Court reported two bicycles were missing and believed to have been stolen. Police are investigating.
11:59 a.m.: The owners of the Cape Ann's Marina Resort contacted police to express concern that a boater whose boat slip at the marina had been terminated would be trespassing on the site, but no charges were filed. The boater's slip agreement was terminated for a "failure to properly maintain his vessel to minimum standards" as well as for "violations of marina policies" this year and in the past.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 8
4:01 a.m.: Report of a vehicle parked outside Nugent Stretch. Police said a man was trying to sleep inside the car. The man was allowed to stay in the area until daylight.
3:39 a.m.: A person on Wharf Road reported hearing an alarm nearby. Officers discovered the sound was coming from a broken fire alarm that was discarded outside. No further action was taken.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
9:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:48 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her parked car on Main Street
10:32 a.m.: A Cape Hedge Beach lifeguard reported a dead seal on the shore. Public Works was notified to remove the carcass.
9:08 a.m.: The fire alarm activated at Town Hall due to a faulty alarm. The alarm sounded again at 1:18 p.m. and early Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. Police said the alarm was fixed Thursday morning.
8:28 a.m.: Report of a man moving granite posts on Dodds Lane. Officers found the granite posts were located on a private way. No further action was taken.
6:06 a.m.: Noise complaint lodged regarding idling trains at the MBTA Station on Station Square.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug 7
11:10 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for driving with a revoked registration. The car was towed.
9:41 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
9:45 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
7:38 p.m.: A boyfriend and girlfriend were reportedly arguing over property on Pleasant Street. Officers responded and the boyfriend left the residence for the night.
6:02 p.m.: The Fire Department completed a lift assist on Morse Court.
11:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:53 a.m.: A contractor accidentally set off a residential alarm activation on Coolidge Point. No further action was taken.
10:40 a.m.: Report of a power outage on Ancient County Way. National Grid was notified and was already aware of the situation.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 8
12:37 p.m.: A caller at a Main Street business reported receiving threats. Detectives are investigating.
3:37 a.m.: A low-hanging branch that a car could hit was reported on Southern Avenue. Police found branches in the roadway and moved them to the roadside.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
1:32 p.m.: A Manchester officer en route to Essex reported a suspicious activity on Southern Avenue. Essex officers found a person walking and gave the person a ride to the Energy North convenience store on Main Street.
6 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for speeding during a traffic stop on Southern Avenue.
2:07 a.m.: A burglar alarm activated at Main Street business. The alarm was sounding when officers arrived. They were joined by key holder for the business and found all secure during a walk-through.
