ESSEX — As Essex has restricted access to the Memorial Building fire and police stations due to coronavirus concerns, the town Fire Department is, like police, conducting its general business by phone or email.
No new fire inspections are being scheduled or completed until further notice, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.
General business inquiries may be made by calling the department at 978-768-6363 or email Chief Daniel Doucette at ddoucette@essexma.org.
"We apologize for any inconveniences this may create, these are important steps to insure the healthy and safety of our Public Safety Personnel," the post said. "As always in case of emergency call 911!"
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 15
6:24 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a fire on a back porch at a Main Street home.
Saturday, March 14
5:26 p.m.: Jonathan Erb, 38, of 18 Locust St., Beverly, was arrested on Main Street after police said he rear-ended a car. He was cited for operating under the influence of liquor, following too closely and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Friday, March 13
4:06 p.m.: A person on Washington Street reported finding a small clear bag containing an unknown white powder on the ground. Officers recovered the bag and marked it for destruction.
Thursday, March 12
8:37 a.m.: Report of an ex-kitchen staff employee at O'Maley Innovation Middle School harassing former coworkers. The person, who was recently fired, was reportedly making online posts and sending text messages threatening other employees. These messages reportedly said the former staffer hoped former coworkers would "get the coronavirus" and saying "you'll get what you deserve," according to the police report. This ex-employee reportedly had not returned his or her pair of keys to the building at the time, and officers reached out to the head of Food Services at the school in an effort to retrieve them.
4:54 a.m.: Report of a past burglary at the Dunkin Donuts on Washington Street. According to the police report, officers viewed security camera footage from Wednesday, March 11, at 9:16 p.m., of two unknown individuals entering through the back door of the building and taking a cash drawer and money from a change box. Approximately $500 was stolen. The matter is under investigation.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 16
1:39 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Sunday, March 15
2:04 p.m.: An officer found and safely disposed of a hypodermic needle on Marmion Way.
1:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
1:17 p.m.: A person reported losing a necklace on Long Beach. Nothing had been turned into police as of early Monday afternoon.
8:53 a.m.: Police received two reports of a Lattof Lane neighbor nailing down a speed bump on the road. As the street is privately owned, police plan on speaking with the Public Works to inquire if the speed bump is legal.
Saturday, March 14
9:19 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
3:13 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Gott Avenue was ticketed.
4 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a barking dog on Dock Square.
Friday, March 13
10:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:52 p.m.: Report of fuel leaking from unknown vehicle on South Street. Officers at the scene found a small pool of fuel on road but no vehicle in the area. The puddle was not large enough to be considered a public danger and no further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, March 15
3:45 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
3:36 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a dead animal from a walkway on Summer Street.
12:44 a.m.: Report of a truck running into an electrical pole by the Route 128 ramp on Pine Street. No injuries were reported. National Grid was notified to fix the broken pole.
Saturday, March 14
2:53 p.m.: Medical emergency on Burnham Lane. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:08 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Boardman Avenue.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 15
Animal complaints lodged from Western Avenue at 11:20 a.m., Island Road at 12:59 a.m. Police assisted at both scenes.
Saturday, March 14
6:02 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire on Choate Street.
