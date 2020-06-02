ESSEX — The town police chief says Essex officers, like other Massachusetts officers, are specifically trained not to use the methods that contributed to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death — he died handcuffed as a Minneapolis Police officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes, which was videotaped by a witness — has touched off protests on Cape Ann and nationwide.
"There is never a time when an officer should utilize the tactics we saw in that video, because they directly contradict a law enforcement officer's most basic obligation: to protect human life," Chief Paul Francis said in the prepared statement Tuesday.
"As an accredited agency, all members of the Essex Police Department undergo consistent and rigorous training meant to equip them with the skills to carry out their duties fairly and impartially, with an emphasis on de-escalating conflict, recognizing mental health challenges and appreciating diversity. We also train on procedural justice and police legitimacy," he continued.
"I stand with those who have mobilized to peacefully protest the actions of the police officers who failed to live those values, and join them in demanding that those officers be held accountable for their failure to uphold their most basic duty," Francis said.
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, June 2
7 a.m.: While getting fuel at the Department of Public Works yard, a man reported to Officer Clifford Alves Jr. that there had been an abandoned vehicle in front of his house for days. After receiving the registration number, Alves Jr. found that the 2018 blue Ford had been stolen out of Wilmington on May 15. Police went Warner Street where they located the stolen vehicle.
12:22 a.m.: A caller reported that there was drag racing on the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street. Police went and dispersed the group. About ten minutes later, the man called back to report that he was unhappy about the outcome and was asked to leave the area by a responding officer.
Monday, June 1
5:15 p.m.: A man walked into the lobby of the police station to report trash bins — priced at $50 each — that were full of cans were missing from his backyard. The man believes a former friend had taken the items.
3:48 p.m.: A caller from Citizens Bank on 147 Main St. reported that a female wearing maroon pants and a floral shirt urinated in the yard in front of his children. Police were unable to locate the woman.
2:33 p.m.: A citizen walked in to the police station to turn in a backpack found in the upper parking area of the Cape Ann Savings Bank.
1:45 p.m.: A man walked into the police station lobby to report identification heft. He explained that he had received a suspicious letter from the Massachusetts Department of Labor confirming his request for unemployment, which he explained he never requested. He believes that his Social sSecurity number is being used and that his identity may have been compromised.
ROCKPORT
1:53 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on King Street.
12:27 a.m.: Complaint about noise on Main Street lodged. Officer spoken to the noise maker.
Monday, June 1
7:56 p.m.: A caller reported a raccoon in the back his truck on Seagull Street. The raccoon had left the truck when the animal control arrived on scene.
7:28 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported being the target of an unemployment benefits scam.
5:51 p.m.: A White Way resident reported receiving a potential scam call.
2:27 p.m.: A motorist locked out of his or her car on Broadway was given assistance getting inside.
Medical calls: The rescue squad answered calls on School Street at 11:03 a.m., Douglas Drive at 11:39 a.m., Mount Pleasant Street at 12:46 p.m., and South Street at 1:36 p.m. All patients but the last, who refused services, were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
1:13 p.m.: An alarm company called about a fire alarm activation at a home on Old Penzance Road. The Fire Department was dispatched. A contractor on site reported setting it off in error, which firefighters confirmed.
Noon: Two-car crash on South Street. No injuries reported and no tows required. Officer filed report.
10:19 a.m.: Wellness checks made. Officers spoke to residents.
8:56 a.m.: Vandalism on Main Street. Report taken.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 2
Monday, June 1
Medical calls: The Fire Department rescue squad responded to Pickering Street at 8:04 a.m. for a person possibly having a stroke, to Western Avenue at 4:32 p.m. for an unconscious person, and to Eastern Avenue at 9:23 p.m for a person having an allergic reaction. The patients were transported to a hospital.
Animal complaints lodged on Lufkin Street at 2:02 p.m. and Southern Avenue at 3:48 p.m. Callers assisted as needed.
3 p.m.: Police and firefighters responded to a call about a watercraft incident on Essex Bay. The watercraft was gone when they arrived.
Citizens were assisted on Martin Street at 1:52 and 3:46 p.m.
10:52 a.m.: Car crash at Conomo Point and Lufkin Point roads. No injuries reported.
