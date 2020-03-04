In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 4
1:40 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 44 Concord St. for a noise complaint. Officers could not hear any music when they arrived and spoke with the owner of 44 Concord St. He told police the residents of the home were listening to music earlier but shut it off and were going to bed.
Tuesday, March 3
10:45 p.m.: A caller at 22 Perkins St. Apt. 1 reported loud music coming from an apartment on first floor.
4:58 p.m.: A caller at 232 Atlantic St. reported that kids were riding dirt bikes on the dunes by Wingaersheek Beach.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 3
Traffic stops: Four drivers received written warnings for violating various traffic laws between 9:32 a.m. and 6:09 p.m.
3:30 p.m.: A person called the station to report another person had accused him of hitting and damaging a car at the Transfer Station. The caller claimed he was nowhere near the other person's car at the time. Officers did not receive a follow-up report from the person whose car allegedly had been damaged.
9:27 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a black Labrador in a Stockholm Avenue backyard.
7:33 a.m.: Report of a pickup truck parked on the private Josephs Way. The truck was later moved.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 3
Traffic stops: Eight drivers received warnings — five verbal and three written — for violating various traffic laws between 11:01 a.m. and 10:10 p.m.
8:22 p.m.: A Powder House Lane resident reported having trouble silencing the home's fire alarm. Firefighters assisted the resident in turning off the alarm and the alarm company was notified.
11:01 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Lincoln Street. Both drivers exchanged information.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, March 3, at 10:06 a.m. and Wednesday, March 4, at 6:14 a.m.
Tuesday, March 3
11:03 and 10:12 a.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and Southern Avenue received citations for speeding.
8:28 a.m.: Officers assisted an elderly man with a walker across Pickering Street.
