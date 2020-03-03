ESSEX — Police officers in Essex will have another tool on their belts to help to help them as first responders.
All officers on the force will receive training in how to use tourniquets and each will get a holster to carry a tourniquet and QuikClot bandages, said Chief Paul Francis.
The training by two Beverly Hospital nurses and the tourniquet kits is coming courtesy of the L.E.O. Support Foundation. The foundation is non-profit that raises money to purchase protective and life-saving equipment for police officers.
Francis said the gift came about through a conservation with Rockport police Sgt. Daniel Mahoney; both men served together on the Cape Ann Regional Response Team. Mahoney asked if Essex officers had the kits, and when Francis answered no, facilitated the gift.
Officers will take part in the training Wednesday evening at the police station.
— Andrea Holbrook
State asks for help finding teen
A Gloucester teen-ager is missing, and the state has asked for police's help in finding him.
The 14-year-old boy is approximately 6 feet tall and it is unknown if he still has braids in his hair, police said. Police did not identify the teen, and calls to detectives seeking his named were not returned by presstime.
A case worker for the state Department of Children and Families called police from an Oak Street residence at 2:51 p.m. Monday to report the teen missing.
The juvenile had been in DCF care and custody, the case worker reported, but has been listed as a runaway for many months.
The missing juvenile was reported to have taken the train regularly back and forth from Gloucester and Beverly.
The DCF care worker reported that she knows the teen to be in this area from information she received from other juveniles under her care. She asked for police help in locating him.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 3
2:11 a.m.: A caller reported that someone had broken into his apartment at from 103 High St. at approximately 10 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the caller explained to police that he had called the wrong Gloucester.
Monday, March 2
3:38 p.m.: A citizen walked into the station to turn in a cellphone she found on the roadway.
2:11 p.m.: A person calling from Nelson's at 248 Main St. reported that a group of individuals in a maroon van appeared to be setting up camp. Police confirmed that the reported party was repairing his van and lives nearby.
6:30 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 9 Scott St. for an unwelcome guest. The caller explained that a husband of his friend was accusing him of stealing a wallet.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 3
1:26 a.m.: Report of a street light out on Jewett Street.
Monday, March 2
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 11:57 a.m. and 9:39 p.m.
11:05 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Hillside Road.
9:48 a.m.: Report of a dishwasher on fire on Francis Way. Firefighters extinguished the fire and left the home at 10:23 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 2
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 5:11 and 11:11 p.m.
7:21 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a citation for speeding and an inspection sticker violation.
12:49 p.m.: Animal control was notified of a group of skunks outside a Pleasant Street residence.
11:09 a.m.: Report of a civil matter regarding construction on Walker Road. The matter was transferred over to one of the sergeants to handle.
9:26 a.m.: Firefighters inspected the fire alarms at Brookwood School.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Three drivers received warnings — two verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Monday, March 2, at 5:19 p.m., and Tuesday, March 3, at 5:08 a.m.
Tuesday, March 3
6:19 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on John Wise Avenue. Officers found the deer lying on the street, but the car was not in the area. Reportedly, broken glass from the car's headlight was located nearby. Officers needed to euthanize the deer.
Monday, March 2
7:05 p.m. and 8:42 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Story Street and Main Street. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
