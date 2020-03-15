ESSEX — Due to the coronavirus COVID-19 state of emergency, the Essex Police Department will be conducting all non-emergency business by appointment only.
"In an effort to keep our officers and administrative staff healthy, while preventing the spread of this illness, there will be no access to the Administrative Trailer, and individuals that must come to the police station, must enter and remain in the lobby," Chief Paul D. Francis posted on the department's Facebook page on Saturday morning.
The chief asks that anyone needing to speak with an officer confidentially for non-emergency matters speak on the phone or make an appointment. Those that must speak with or file a report with an officer in person are asked to enter the Martin Street station's secure lobby area, and speak with a dispatcher through the intercom as directed by the signage. The dispatcher will advise an officer, who will assist as needed.
"It cannot be stated enough how important it is to maintain the health and welfare of our personnel," Francis said, "and by taking these actions we feel as though we will be better able to continue to serve the public."
In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, March 15
1:17 a.m.: Assistance given to another agency on Route 128 southbound at Exit 16.
Buildings and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Saturday, March 14
10:36 p.m.: Complaint lodged about erratic driver on Main Street. Driver found and spoken to.
2:38 p.m.: Citizen assisted as needed on Martin Street.
Buildings and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Friday, March 13
9:47 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Person spoken to.
8:32 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Centennial Grove Road. Officer to file report.
Citizens assisted as needed on Martin Street at 10:52 a.m and 4:37 p.m.
4:29 p.m.: 911 hangup call from Sawyer Lane. Officer checked at residence to confirm it was made in error.
Fire alarms: Firefighters dispatched on alarm activations to Harlow Street at 8:50 a.m. and Western Avenue at 3:46 p.m. Both proved to be false alarms
10:06 a.m.: Citizen assisted concerning lost or found property at the Martin Street station.
9 a.m.: Animal complaint on Eastern Avenue at Haskell Court. Notification made.
Buildings and area checks done around town throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.