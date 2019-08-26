ESSEX — Police here continue to crack down on road scofflaws.
Traffic stops resulted in two arrests this weekend and the issuance of 11 citations.
On Saturday at 6:21 p.m., John A. Hoar, 61, of 11 Naples Road in Salem was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a marked lanes violation after a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Also arrested Saturday, at 10:35 p.m., was Nicolas Monday, 36, of 271 Concord St. in Gloucester, after a traffic stop on Conomo Point Road. He faces charges of driving after his license was suspended for driving while drunk and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.
Police Chief Paul Francis said police used some grant money the department received earlier this year for stepped-up traffic enforcement on Friday. He said the department intends to use the remainder of the grant money to do more of the same on Wednesday, the first day of class for Manchester Essex Regional School District students, and Thursday.
The department was given $4,010 in late April by the the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security. Sgt. Daniel Bruce worked on getting the department the grant, which benefits overtime hours so officers can enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety violations for longer periods of time.
In Essex, the grant is being used in 4-hour blocks or for 2-hour blocks before or after an officer's shift.
On Friday, five drivers were issued citations for traffic violations, the majority for speed, on Main Street at 9:05 a.m., Martin Street at 9:18 a.m., John Wise Avenue at 9:47 a.m., and Apple Street at 10:08 a.m. and 3:07 p.m.
At 11:53 a.m. a caller reported a truck speeding on Martin Street. An officer found the truck on Scott's Way but did not see it speeding and warned the driver about obeying road rules.
A driver pulled over Friday at 6:31 p.m. because the Registry of Motor Vehicles reported the car owner's license had been suspended was allowed to continue on as he was not the car's owner.
Three other drivers were given verbal warnings for speed Friday, on Martin Street at 11:29 a.m., Western Avenue at 5:56 p.m., and Main Street at 8:09 p.m. Another motorist received a verbal warning for driving on Conomo Point Road without headlights at 8:21 p.m.
On Saturday, a driver was issued a citation on Southern Avenue at 10:49 a.m. Four drivers received verbal warnings for speeding, on Apple Street at 6:54 a.m., Lufkin Street at 10:34 a.m., Main Street at 11 a.m., and Martin Street at 11:45 a.m.
On Sunday, 14 drivers were stopped. Five received citations — four for speed — while another four were issued written warnings for speed. The others received a verbal warning, for a crosswalk violation on Eastern Avenue at 8:23 a.m., for failure to have the car inspected on Main Street at 11:19 a.m., and speed on Eastern Avenue at 11:26 a.m., Main Street at 11:49 a.m., and Water Street at 9:04 p.m.
Francis said earlier this month that he would have officer working on traffic enforcement most days, especially in the mornings, as a way to make officers more visible and the town's streets safer.
The officer will act as a community liaison on road safety questions and issues.
Francis also established an email account, traffic@essexma.org, for traffic and motor vehicle complaints. This email should be used only for non-emergency complaints and those of a chronic nature, police said.
— Andrea Holbrook
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 26
8:27 a.m.: An individual turned in $1,500 in counterfeit money — all in $100 bills — at the Gloucester Police Station after finding the bills on Main Street, near the Halibut Point restaurant. The bills were placed in an evidence bag and marked for destruction.
Sunday, Aug. 25
8:44 p.m.: Police said an intoxicated female created enough of a disturbance at the CVS on Main Street that the store manager locked the doors to the business. Police spoke with the female, who declined police services.
12:02 a.m.: Officers responded to a Thatcher Road address on report of someone pounding on the outside door. It was a miscommunication among friends. Peace restored.
Saturday, Aug. 24
11:45 p.m.: Officers responded to the Walgreens pharmacy on Main Street on report of an intoxicated male refusing to leave the area. Officers convinced the individual to leave without incident.
10:59 p.m.: A staffer at Captain Carlo's restaurant reported a woman acting erratically outside the establishment. She left in a for-hire vehicle just as police arrived.
12:58 p.m.: Officer summoned to Addison Gilbert Hospital on report of an unruly patient. Police said hospital staffers administered a sedative and the individual calmed down.
Friday, Aug. 23
11 p.m.: Officers responded to a noise complaint about a gathering at Elm and Prospect streets. The group was advised to keep down the noise.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Aug. 26
Illegally parked: Two cars on Broadway and School Street were ticketed, one at 2:30 a.m., the other at 2:55 a.m.
1:29 a.m.: A driver on Norwood Court received a written warning for not having their registration and speeding.
Sunday, Aug. 25
11:21 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a criminal complaint for driving with a suspended license.
6:34 p.m.: Officers relocated an injured seagull on Mount Pleasant Street.
5:32 a.m.: A car illegally parked on High Street was ticketed.
3:14 p.m.: Police were notified that the shooting range on Johnson's Road was about to be put in use. Officers received four noise complaints later that afternoon regarding gunfire.
9:40 a.m.: Report of a house fire on Granite Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause for the fire and extent of property damage is still under investigation.
6:58 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker and defective equipment.
1:28 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
Saturday, Aug. 24
9:40 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a citation for driving with revoked registration.
6:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on Penryn Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:12 p.m.: Minor two-car accident on the corner of High and School streets. No damage or injuries were reported.
6:07 p.m.: Two-car accident on Main Street and Blue Gate Lane. No injuries were reported. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000. Both cars were driven away on their own power.
2:50 p.m.: A car illegally parked on the corner of South and Seaview streets was ticketed.
11:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on T Wharf. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Aug. 23
9:06 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove an animal carcass on Granite Street.
4:34 p.m.: Report of a car accident on Granite Street. One person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital. The car suffered major damage to the front-passenger side. Police filed an accident report as the damage caused by the crash is estimated to cost more than $1,000.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Aug. 25
4:35 p.m.: Report of a broken-down car on Summer Street. After pushing the car to the side of the road, officers gave the driver a ride home.
3:02 p.m.: Report of a boat breaking free from its mooring and drifting in Manchester Harbor. The harbormaster was notified.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a large tree blocking the water supply on Chebacco Road. The DPW was notified.
7:31 a.m.: Lift assist on Bennett Street.
Saturday, Aug. 24
4:42 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding stolen credit cards on Brook Street.
12 p.m.: Report of pedestrian lights on Summer Street not cycling properly. The state Department of Transportation was notified.
Friday, Aug. 23
7:17 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding.
2:18 p.m.: Report of a lost dog on Proctor Street.
10:11 a.m.: Police were notified of a 21-year-old man on Smiths Point Road reportedly experiencing a syncopal episode. The man refused ambulance services.
7:53 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Saturday, Aug. 24
Loud party: Police were called out to John Wise Avenue on complaints of loud music at 10:47 p.m. The wedding party was told to tone it down, but when police were called out a second time, at 11:42 p.m., they ordered the party shut down.
9:11 p.m.: A patrolman in a cruiser stood by a disabled motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue until AAA arrived to gas up the car.
9 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on John Wise Avenue heading to Ipswich. The car had crossed the town line and Ipswich police were notified.
3:21 p.m.: The harbormaster, while checking on boats in the mooring field off Conomo Point Road, found an aluminum boat in danger of capsizing because the rear end was filled with water. He used his bilge pump to remove the water.
1:59 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at Centennial Grove and transported two people to Beverly Hospital.
1:02 p.m.: The rescue squad answered a call for medical aid at a Main Street business. The person refused ambulance services.
12:39 p.m.: The rescue squad provided lift assistance in answer to a call for medical aid at Chebacco Terrace. The person refused ambulance services.
Friday, Aug. 23
3:30 p.m.: A resident came into the station to report a footlocker had been stolen.
1:38 p.m.: A resident came into the station to report he suspected a motorcycle he purchased through Facebook might have been stolen property. It was, and is now in police custody. State Police troopers and police in Foxborough, where the man purchased the bike, are investigating.
