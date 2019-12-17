An Essex woman faces a drunken driving charge after police say she was involved in a car crash in Gloucester.
Police arrested Mary W. Ehlers, 56, of 113 Eastern Ave. in Essex, on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, a marked-lane violation and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
According to police, another motorist stated a brown Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ehlers — without headlights — crossed into the opposite lane of travel on Gloucester Crossing Road and struck his vehicle. A witness corroborated his account. The alleged victim contacted police while following Ehlers' vehicle.
Police stopped Ehlers' vehicle as it turned off Route 128 southbound onto Essex Avenue toward Essex. Ehlers denied consuming alcohol or taking medication, but police said there "was a strong odor of alcohol" coming off her as she spoke with officers.
Police said they administered four field sobriety tests and said Ehlers failed all. They also administered a breath alcohol test which they said resulted in a blood alcohol reading of 0.113 percent, which is above the state's legal limit 0.08 percent for drivers 21 or older.
Ehlers was arrested and booked at the police station.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 17
8:18 a.m.: A Riggs Point Road resident reported that $150 in cash, which was in an envelope and left to pay a bill, was stolen from his mailbox. Report taken. It is being investigated.
Monday, Dec. 16
10:54 a.m.: Animal Control dispatched to an Eastern Avenue address to help extract a cat trapped in a hole in the floor behind a refrigerator.
10:07 a.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a Gloucester man on the charges of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after they said he was verbally abusive toward a police clerk, and later a police officer, in the lobby of the police station.
5:42 a.m.: Police responded to the area of the Beauport Hotel Gloucester on Commercial Street after a caller reported hotel workers making too much noise. The officer did not locate the workers or hear any noise.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 17
6:08 a.m.: Utility requested on Martin Street. Notification made.
5:31 a.m.: A complaint about an animal on John Wise Avenue was lodged. The animal was gone when officer arrived at the scene.
Traffic stops for various violations were made Eastern Avenue at 1:07 a.m. and Main Street at 5:43 a.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Dec. 16
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 9:44 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., Martin Street at 9:55 a.m., Martin Street at Brook Pasture Lane at 10:34 a.m., Martin Street at Landing Road at 11:04 a.m., Apple Street at 2:33 p.m., Southern Avenue at Main Street at 7:55 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Water Street at 8:12 p.m., and John Wise Avenue and Island Road at 8:25 p.m. All except the second and last drivers received verbal warnings. The second driver will be issued a summons to court, and no action was taken during the last stop.
3:14 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to call for medical aid on Winthrop Street. The person, who reportedly fell, was transported to the hospital.
2:47 p.m.: Police responded to an animal complaint on LeBaron Road and Lufkin Street.
10:38 a.m.: Citizen given assistance on Martin Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Dec. 16
9:40 p.m.: A driver received a written warning for having an expired inspection sticker during a traffic stop at the corner of Summer and Ocean streets.
7:45 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:06 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for driving without headlights.
10:28 a.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 16
11:31 p.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for not carrying a license and failing to dim the car's high beams.
10:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
12:33 p.m.: Lift assist on Squam Hill Court. No injuries were reported.
