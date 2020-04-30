ROCKPORT — Over the past week, a number of residents have reported receiving a scam email featuring one of their online passwords in the subject line.
In each email, the scammer claims to have compromising information and tries to blackmail the recipient for around $1,900 or $2,000 in Bitcoin.
Those who receive this email are asked to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov. Be sure to include, if possible, the online email with the header information and Bitcoin wallet number/address in your complaint.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 29
9:26 p.m.: A small group was reported to have fireworks at Lanes Cove on Duley Street.
7:51 p.m.: A man on New Way Lane reported that he was receiving threatening texts from a random number. Police advised him to block the number.
6:50 p.m.: A man was reported to be yelling at cars on Prospect Street.
5:41 p.m.: A caller reported a disturbance at the train station.
3:13 p.m.: A group was dispersed at 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue after a caller reported a disturbance.
Hypodermic needles were recovered at the National Grid site on Roger Street at 8:50 a.m. and on Perkins Street at 10:05 a.m. Both were disposed of safely.
9:01 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street for a report of a person yelling outside the store.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 30
3:34 a.m.: Officers told residents on Kitefield Road to turn down their loud music.
Wednesday, April 29
1:10 p.m.: Report of paint chips and dust flying around the Town Hall Annex on Broadway. Officers searched and were unable to find anyone painting or scraping in the area.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 29
9:07 p.m.: A Tucks Point Road resident reported having issues with the water. The DPW was notified.
4:31 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Officers assisted in delivering meals to residents across town.
2:47 p.m.: A Central Street resident filed a report regarding ongoing harassment.
2:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:19 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Masconomo Street was ticketed.
9:28 a.m.: Report of a fox on Pine Street. Animal Control was notified.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 30
7:11 a.m.: A person reported hearing a gunshot near Forest Avenue. Officers searched and did not find anyone shooting in the area.
Wednesday, April 29
11:22 and 10:36 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Piper Lane and Story Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:17 p.m.: Report of a drawer on fire inside a Winthrop Street home. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived. Firefighters later removed a stove from the residence.
4:59 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
4:42 p.m.: Officers dismissed a person from Centennial Grove. The area is closed to the public due to the ongoing pandemic.
2:24 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to fix a broken radar speed limit sign on Eastern Avenue.