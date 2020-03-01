A Gloucester firefighter has earned thanks for his work that resulted in the Gloucester Fire Department receiving a $42,500 information technology grant from the state's Community Compact Cabinet.
Gloucester Fire's Communications Officer Lt. Nick Ouellette wrote the grant proposal as well as one for an approximately $460,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded to the department in 2017 to fund the purchase of portable radios.
"Lt. Ouellette has done an impeccable job writing grant proposals on behalf of our department, and I'd like to recognize him for those efforts," Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. "Clear, effective communication is critical in the fire service, and this grant will increase firefighter safety and allow us to provide a better service to our City."
The latest grant, along with $50,000 from the City of Gloucester, will fund the purchase and implementation of a new radio system for the department. The new technology will transition the department from a very high frequency (VHF) to an ultra high frequency (UHF) radio system, and will also meet standards for public safety and first responder communication systems.
The technology, once implemented, will take the department to a three-site simulcast system with five receivers from the current single transmit site with five receivers, allowing messages to be communicated to all geographic areas of the city clearly.
The Gloucester Fire Department aims to have the new radio system fully operational by the fall.
ESSEX
In news taken from the logs of the Essex Police and Fire departments:
Sunday, March 1
Traffic stops for various various violations were made on Front Beach at 12:44 a.m., John Wise Avenue at Island Road at 1:06 a.m., Main Street at 1:48 a.m., and Southern Avenue at 7:24 a.m. One driver was issued a citation, the others verbal warnings.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the morning.
Saturday, Feb. 29
11:46 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. Area checked.
11:16 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Lufkin Street for an aid call for a person who fell. The individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Traffic stops for various various violations were made on Southern Avenue at Apple Street at 6:32 a.m., Martin Street at 5:07 p.m., Main Street at 5:11 and 5:41 p.m., Southern Avenue at 5:33 and 9:18 p.m., and Harlow Street at 9:58 p.m. One driver was issued a citation, the others were given verbal warnings.
9:39 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. Area checked.
5:38 p.m.: A 911 call placed from Main Street was confirmed accidental.
2:17 p.m.: A criminal application for a motor vehicle charge will sought against a driver after a traffic stop at Martin and Winthrop streets.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.
Friday, Feb. 28
6:43 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on John Wise Avenue. Area checked.
5:39 p.m.: A resident of Story Acres Road reported being the target of a fraud scam. An officer spoke to the resident.
3:44 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to Chebacco Terrave for an aid call for a person who fell. The individual was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
11:44 a.m.: Traffic stop for unspecified violation made on and Eastern Avenue. The driver received a verbal warning.
10:46 a.m.: Traffic hazard reported on Southern Avenue and Main Street. Officer checked area.
9:07 a.m.: Suspicious activity on Pond Street and Pine Ridge Road. Area checked,
8:42 a.m.: 911 call from Choate Street confirmed made in error.
Building and area checks done throughout town during the day.
