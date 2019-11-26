For the seventh year in row, the Gloucester Firefighters Union is hosting a toy drive for Wellspring House's Holiday Shop.
The nonprofit Wellspring House of Gloucester offers temporary shelter for families in need, and works with residents on homelessness prevention, emergency shelter placement and securing long-term housing.
Every year, Wellspring sponsors a donor-driven holiday store to help low-income families provide gifts for their children. This year, the holiday store will be held on Dec. 7 and 8.
"We're so thankful to the city for supporting this initiative," Firefighter Dean DeCoste said in a prepared statement. "By supporting Wellspring House's Holiday Shop, we can make a difference during the holidays that directly impacts members of our community. The toy drive is our way of giving back and spreading positivity."
The Gloucester Fire Department is accepting donations of new and unwrapped gifts at its headquarters at 8 School St., and will continue to accept toy donations until Dec. 5.
"The Wellspring House does wonderful work to support members of our community in various circumstances and situations of need year round, and their Holiday Shop is a special initiative that helps families and children to celebrate the holidays," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. . "The Gloucester Firefighters Union works incredibly hard to support the Holiday Shop each year, and their dedication to their toy drive no doubt has brought a lot of happiness to children in our community."
Members of the Gloucester Firefighters Union will also be accepting cash donations through a boot drive at Stop & Shop at 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and have set up a Go Fund Me Page to accept donations as well. All proceeds will be used to purchase toys for the Wellspring House's Holiday Shop this year.
Through donations, Wellspring House’s holiday store allows Cape Ann families in need to purchase gifts for their children at a nominal expense: $2 buys three toys and one book per child.
"The annual toy drive is a wonderful way for the department and the community to come together and help bring joy to local children and families through Wellspring House's Holiday Shop," Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement.
More information on Wellspring’s holiday store is available by contacting Katie Misuraca at kmisuraca@wellspringhouse.org or 978-281-3558 ext. 303.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 26
1:44 a.m.: An officer responded to a Spring Street residence on report of two males attempting to enter an apartment. The resident said a family dog scared them off. Police searched the area unsuccessfully.
12:43 a.m.: Officers responded to a Washington Street address on report of an unwelcome guest. The resident said his ex-girlfriend was trying to enter the apartment. The female was given a courtesy ride out of the area.
Monday, Nov. 25
11:56 a.m.: A Maplewood Avenue resident reported a package delivered to his address was opened and a calculator/clock removed and stolen before it was resealed.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 26
1:22 a.m.: Medical emergency at Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, Nov. 25
10:59 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having a plate light out.
9:11 p.m.: Lift assist on High Street. No injuries were reported.
5:50 p.m.: Officers assisted a Gale Avenue resident locked out of the house.
2:45 p.m.: A driver on the corner of South Street and Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for driving erratically.
11:34 a.m.: A delivery truck reportedly knocked down Verizon wires on Dock Square. Officers coiled the wires and placed them on the side of the road. Verizon was notified.
8:11 a.m.: Officers removed an old Comcast cable wire hanging from an Atlantic Avenue residence.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 25
8:54 a.m: Report of a dispute with a resident and contractor on Walker Road. Officers at the scene advised both parties on the proper channels to resolve the situation.
9:54 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for an inspection violation.
10:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Overledge Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:38 a.m.: Report of a house break-in on Pine Street. The matter is under investigation.
11:57 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
2:24 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Lincoln Street. No injuries were reported. One vehicle was towed from scene. A crash report was filed.
2:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield for an ambulance.
5:45 p.m.: A driver on Pulaski Drive received a written warning for speeding.
6:23 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
7 and 7:40 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street received verbal warnings for having defective equipment.
8 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Nov. 26
9:27 a.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Forest Avenue for an individual experiencing chest pains or a cardiac problem. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Nov. 25
10:18 p.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue and Goodwin Court.
4:36 p.m.: Rescue squad dispatched to Main Street for an unknown medical problem. It was a false alarm.
12:13 p.m.: Another agency given assistance on Highwood Road.
8:22 a.m.: Theft reported on Western Avenue.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
