Gloucester firefighters battled two brush fires on Saturday morning.
Both blazes — one on Quarry Street, the other on Dennison Street — were reported within an hour of each other, and were caused when brush fires set by homeowners and fanned by high winds got out control, Deputy Chief Steven Aeillo said.
Neighbors who saw a lot of smoke called the Fire Department to Quarry Street around 9 a.m., Aiello said, and crews from the nearby Bay View station quickly responded. Because of the danger of the high winds spreading the fire further, Bay View crews requested help from Fire Headquarters on School Street and the Essex Fire Department's water tanker as there are no hydrants in the area, Aiello said.
"They were able to get out in front it," Aiello said, limiting the area burned to about one acre at the street's end. Crews then spent a couple of hours wetting things down to prevent any flareups.
Meanwhile, another homeowner's brushfire got out of control on Dennison Street in West Gloucester around 10 a.m., reportedly spreading rapidly and closes to homes. Firefighters from the West Gloucester station extinguished it.
Aiello said a "red-flag warning," issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, was in effect Saturday, given the strong winds and low relative humidity in the forecast. Under NOAA's “red flag” warning, any fires that start could spread rapidly and become difficult to extinguish, so planned, permitted burns are canceled. Neither homeowner had a burn permit, Aiello said.
The homeowners likely will not be charged at this time, he said, but will be issued a warning.
— Andrea Holbrook
ESSEX — In news taken from the logs of Essex's police and fire departments:
Sunday, March 14
1:52 a.m.: 911 call from Chebacco Terrace confirmed to have been made in error.
12:57 a.m.: Disturbance on Western Avenue. Report to follow.
Saturday, March 13
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 9:59 a.m., and 4:39 and 7:50 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:17 p.m., Southern Avenue at 6:27 p.m., and John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at 9:05 p.m. Of the six drivers, four received verbals warnings, one was given a written warning, and one was issued a citation.
1:36 p.m.: 911 call placed from Lufkin Street confirmed accidental.
Citizens assisted on Apple Street at 10:46 a.m., and at station at 12:41 and 1:05 p.m.
12:21 p.m. Assistance given to the driver of a vehicle disabled on Eastern Avenue at Water Street.
11:20 a.m.: Welfare check conducted on Wood Drive. Report to follow.
3:16 a.m.: Ambulance squad transported a man complaining of a chest pain or cardiac problem from Western Avenue to the hospital.
Friday, March 12
11:37 p.m.: Harassment reported on Main Street. Report to follow.
Disabled vehicles reported on John Wise Avenue at 5:19 p.m., where assitance was given, and on Route 128 northbound at the School Street/Magnolia exit, where no action was needed.
Animal control notified of complaint on John Wise Avenue at 10:15 a.m., and Apple Street at Western Avenue at 6:22 p..m.
Traffic stops made on Main Street at 10:40 a.m., where driver received a verbal warning, and Western Avenue at 2:51 p.m., where driver was issued a citation.
11:50 a.m.: Person reported a fraud or scam on Martin Street. Report to follow.
9:45 a.m.: Traffic hazard on Main Street checked.