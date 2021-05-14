Vincenza Groppo was never planning to eat dinner at The Franklin on Thursday night.
But after saying hello to a few friends after work, she decided to extend her stay at the Main Street restaurant to have a bite.
That decision would prove propitious for local developer Mac Bell.
While enjoying her meal, Groppo looked over to see a man — later identified as Bell — hunched over in his seat.
“I heard someone say he doesn’t have a pulse and that is when I went immediately over,” Groppo, the owner of VIP Fitness on Pleasant Street, said on Friday.
“He didn’t have a pulse and was turning blue,” she recalled.
After transitioning Bell to the floor and elevating his legs, Groppo began giving CPR.
“In my head I was saying that I am not going to let this man die,” she said.
After 28 compressions, Bell regained consciousness and later was transported by the Gloucester Fire Department to the hospital for further treatment.
Bell noted that he had some heart issues in the past and so there were concerns at the time that it was something worse.
"But it wasn't," he said, assuring that he had just fainted.
"I am embarrassed by the reality that I fainted as fainting can be scary," Bell said.
He noted that Groppo, the ambulance, hospital, and staff at The Franklin were "fabulous."
"It was a beautiful example of community," he added.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, May 14
8 a.m.: A woman came into the Community Impact Unit office at Brown's Mall on Main Street to report that she feels unsafe driving in the city because people are speeding past her or tailgating and pushing her when she is driving.
Thursday, May 13
9:03 p.m.: A caller from Veterans Memorial School at 11 Webster St. reported that there was a group of kids on the roof.
6:44 p.m.: A caller from 1104 Heights at Cape Ann reported the odor of something burning inside her neighbor's apartment and fire alarms sounding. She does not believe the neighbor is home. The Fire Department was dispatched, and found that there was food on the stove, toast that was burned, and no one home.
6:02 p.m.: A 29-year-old homeless man was arrested on a straight warrant.
5:56 P.M.: A caller from 306 Main St. reported that his neighbor is blowing leaves into the roadway. An officer spoke with the neighbor, who said he would clean up the leaves.
10:54 a.m.: Scott R. Freitas, 42, of 18 Washington Square, was arrested at the Crow's Nest on Main Street on default warrant for a failing to appear in court.
10:13 a.m.: A brush fire with smoke and flames was reported at 357 Concord St.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, May 13
4:01 p.m.: Report of a possible domestic issue at a Granite Street residence. The caller reported hearing glass breaking and shouting. Officers arrived to find the cause of the commotion was a turkey that had broken through a window and was running around the house. Animal Control was called and the turkey was taken out of the home.
2:52 p.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:14 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on High Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
11:38 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a criminal application on a charge of unlicensed operation.
Wednesday, May 12
Medical emergencies on Millbrook Park at 11:28 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 8:24 p.m. and Wildon Heights at 11:17 p.m.. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:35 p.m.: Officers assisted a Broadway resident who was locked out of his or her home.
9:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Gap Head Road. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, May 13
7:39 p.m.: A Rockwood Heights Road resident reported his or her dog missing. Animal Control was notified.
5:23 and 11:59 a.m.: Two drivers on Hickory Hill Road and Route 128 southbound received verbal warnings for inspection sticker violations.
11:14 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, May 12
5:44 p.m.: A driver on Crooked Lane received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:21 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Ocean Street was tagged.
3:20 p.m.: Justin Schofield, 44, of 30 Ocean Drive, Ipswich, was arrested on Beach Street on charges of operating under the influence of liquor after crashing into a street pole on Beach Street. The car was towed from the scene and an electrical company was called to fix the broken pole. Schofield was arraigned at Salem District Court on Friday morning.
1 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. State Police were notified to handle the situation.
12:23 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars were towed from the scene.
8:13 a.m.: Report of a minor fender-bender at the Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School parking lot. The school's resource officer was notified.
ESSEX
Friday, May 14
6:45 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, May 13
7:46 and 6 p.m.: Two drivers on Main Street and John Wise Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
Wednesday, May 12
8:54 p.m.: Beverly police requested information regarding a Western Avenue resident who was possibly involved in a hit-and-run case in their town.
4:22 p.m.: Landlord-tenant dispute on Apple Street. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
1:27 p.m.: Marcus Basiliere, 28, of 103 Cove East Road, Wakefield, New Hampshire, was arrested on two active warrants issued out of Woburn. Essex officers cited him for driving without a license. Basiliere was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Thursday.
11:59 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for having an expired inspection sticker.
Tuesday, May 11
1:23 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
Monday, May 10
8:59 a.m.: Henry Buffum, 63, of Gloucester, was arrested on a charge of possession of a Class A drug and on an active warrant issued out of Gloucester. He was also cited for operating with a suspended license. Buffum was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Tuesday.