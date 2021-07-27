Five men, from Gloucester, Beverly and Danvers, have been summonsed to court to face charges of possession and distribution of drugs.
The summonses came after an officer saw a black 2004 Hyundai Elantra with a front-seat passenger the officer believed to be involved in the use and sales of drugs and who had been arrested in the past for narcotics violations. Police did not recognize the driver or rear-seat passenger.
As the officer followed the car, it pulled directly behind a Ford pickup truck. The pickup's passenger exited the truck and waved his arms at Hyundai to approach. The Hyundai driver exited his car and approached the truck where police said he had a brief conversation and witnessed him place something into the left pocket of his grey shorts and walk back to the Hyundai.
Officers suspected a narcotics transaction was in process.
After approaching the men, police seized and logged into evidence what is believed to be 51 pink oxycodone pills and 20 Suboxone sublingual films. Oxycodone is a prescription opioid used to treat pain, while Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to addiction to opioids.
The five individuals have been summonsed to court on a number of charges, including possession and distributing Suboxone and oxycodone. As of Tuesday afternoon, they had yet to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 26
6:26 p.m.: A caller from Railroad Avenue reported an elderly man attempting to give money to children.
2:33 p.m.: A caller from 335 Essex Ave. reported an injured bird.
2:07 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered near Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop was disposed of safely.
7:45 a.m.: A woman in the midst of moving out of an Atlantic Street home told police she noticed sometime during the past few weeks that her firearm and safe, kept in an upstairs bedroom, were no longer there. Police asked how many people had been in the home recently and she said the home never went for sale so there were no showings besides a few interested parties. Police found that she has not had an active gun carry license since 2007. She said she had not physically seen the gun or the safe in 10 years and only stayed at the residence during the summer. She told police that she would be reapply for a license to carry a gun when she gets settled in her new home elsewhere in the Commonwealth.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 27
4:29 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Monday, July 26
7:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Beach Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:01 p.m.: Report of a Broadway resident possibly falling for a social security scam.
1:02 p.m.: An officer assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Beach Street.
8:42 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was ticketed.
6:16 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bearskin Neck. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 26
7:53 and 8:57 p.m.: Officers and Public Works removed debris from the roadway on Central and Pleasant streets.
5:30 p.m.: Report of an angry man shouting obscenities on Ocean Street. Officers spoke with the man and he was sent on his way.
4 p.m.: Report of a car hitting the train gate on Beach Street. The MBTA was notified to repair the gate.
3:35 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
2:44 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
2:09 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:25 a.m.: Report of a vandalized bench on Central Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 27
3:19 a.m.: Medical emergency at Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Monday, July 26
10:25 p.m.: Public Works was notified to clean a pile of broken glass from the roadway on Apple Street.
1:58 and 8:42 p.m.: During traffic stops, two drivers on Main Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
3:54 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for erratic operation.