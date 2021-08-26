The stretch of Route 128 from Concord Street and over the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge was the scene of three car crashes Wednesday afternoon that sent four people to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
At 2:38 p.m., a motor vehicle driving north went into a jersey barrier on the bridge. One person was taken to the hospital.
About two hours later, at 4:46 p.m., police received multiple calls for a multi-car crash on the bridge. Two people were transported to Addison Gilbert, and three vehicles were towed.
Then about an hour later, at 6:09 p.m., another person was taken to the hospital following a multi-car crash at near Exit 54 for Concord Street on Route 128 north. Police also received multiple calls about this crash, and three cars needed to be towed away.
— Taylor Ann Bradford
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 25
1:05 a.m.: A third party caller from Good Harbor beach reported that a mother is frantic as she cannot locate her child. Shortly afterwards, it was reported that the child had been located by the mother.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 26
1:56 a.m.: A Millbrook Park resident complained of noise in the unit above, saying "nobody should awake at this time." Police said it was quiet when they arrived.
Building and area checks done throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Aug 25
9:28 p.m.: A South Street resident called about a suspicious person in a car parked in front of the house. It turned out to be man who pulled because he didn't want to text and drive.
Mini beats walked on Broadway at 9:06 a.m. and 6:36 p.m., Granite Street and Quarry Road at 3:32 p.m., and Long Beach at 8:06 p.m.
7:10 p.m.: A Millbrook Park resident was given assistance getting back into the home after locking herself out.
Traffic stops made for various violations on Granite Street at 9:31 a.m. and Granite and Rowe streets at 6:30 p.m.. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
911 hangups: Callers from Long Beach at 2:54 p.m., Seaview Street at 3:40 and 3:45 p.m., and Agawam Lane at 9:05 p.m. were spoken with. Calls from Crane Beach in Ipswich at 5:24 p.m., Route 128 at 6:08 p.m., and other towns at 7:15 and 10: 27 p.m. were transferred to the police departments needed.
12:09 p.m.: One person was taken by ambulance to the hospital after a car crash at Main Street and Greystone Lane. One car was towed. No other information was available.
10:25 a.m.: The ambulance squad responded to an aid call on Mt. Pleasant Street and transported a person to the hospital.
10 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents all over town.
9:19 a.m.: Loose dog said to be running around on Oak Circle. The owner's retrieved the pet.
7:11 a.m.: Report received regarding an ongoing dispute between Granite Street neighbors.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 26
Building and area checks throughout the morning.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Traffic stops for various violations made on Main Street on 4:56 and 5:15 p.m., Southern Avenue and Apple Street at 4:59 p.m., Martin Street at 6:18 p.m., Conomo Point Road and Harlow Street at 7:23 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 7:58 and 8:14 p.m. Two drivers were issued citations while the others were given verbal warnings.
Citizens assisted at the station at 3:58 p.m., on Southern Avenue at 4:22 p.m. and with making a notification to a Pickering Street resident at 7:48 p.m.
3:26 p.m.: Officer assisted with traffic hazard on Belcher Street.
911 hangups: Callers spoken to on Pickering Street at 9:10 a.m. and Willow Court at 1:31 p.m.
7:17 a.m.: The rescue squad transported a person who fell by ambulance to a hospital in response to an aid call from Story Street.
False alarms: The Fire Department was dispatched to Gregory Island Road at 1:11 a.m., and Western Avenue at 6:09 and 6:13 a.m. Hamilton Fire's pumper also was dispatched to the first two calls.
Building and area checks throughout the day.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
10:41 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Story Street for fire alarm. It was a false alarm.
10:30 p.m.: Driver given verbal warning during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
5:51 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency on Choate Street.
1:02 p.m.: Disturbance on Main Street. It turned out to be two men arguing over the price of car for sale.
12:58 p.m.: 911 call from Southern Avenue. No action needed.
Citizens assisted at the station at 11:23 a.m. and 12:43 p.m.
2:52 a.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Property checked and secured.
2:34 a.m.: The rescue squad transported a person with abdominal pain by ambulance to a hospital in response to an aid call from Southern Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout the day.
Monday, Aug. 23
7:15 p.m.: Report of breaking and entering on Main Street. Officers spoke with property owner.
Traffic stops made for various violations on Western Avenue at 6:36 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:24 p.m., Main Street at 5:53 p.m. The first driver was issued a citation, the others were given verbal warnings.
Citizens assisted at the station at 11:12, 11:13, 11:14, and 11:25 a.m., 1:09 p.m.
12:41 p.m.: Citizen assisted with welfare check on John Wise Avenue.
9:47 a.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Spring Street for fire alarm. It was a false alarm.
8:58 a.m.: The rescue squad transported a diabetic person by ambulance to a hospital in response to an aid call from Western Avenue.
Building and area checks throughout the day.
Sunday, Aug. 22
Traffic stops made on Southern Avenue at 9 p.m. and John Wise Avenue at Choate Street at 9:50 p.m. The first driver was cited while the other received a verbal warning.
Utilities requested at 7:55 p.m. on Southern Avenue and 10:53 p.m. at Southern Avenue and Fire Road. Utilities notified in both cases.
10:48 a.m.: Medical kit found on John Wise Avenue turned into police.
7:11 a.m.: Citizen at the station assisted with questions about an arrest following a Main Street crash on Saturday.
Building and area checks throughout the day.
Saturday, Aug. 21
8:11 p.m.: Samatha Sylvester, 31, of Avalon Drive in Peabody was arrested on charge of driving drunk, second offense after a car crash on Main Street in the vicinity of Energy North. An officer gassing up at the station heard the crash while a witness saw Sylvester's car strike a parked car. Sylvester was arraigned Monday on the charge in Gloucester District Court.
7:53 p.m.: Suspicious activity on Story Street. Area checked.
6:03 p.m.: Disabled vehicle on John Wise Avenue checked.
Parking enforcement conducted after complaints on Southern Avenue at 10:15 a.m.; Shepard Memorial Drive at 12:36, 2:39 and 5:40 p.m., where citations were issued; Main Street at 2:12 p.m.; Centennial Grove Road at 2:52 p.m., Dodge Street at 3:13 p.m.; and Conomo Point Road at 3:41 p.m.
911 hangups: Calls from Wood Drive at 11:49 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 12:03 a.m. confirmed accidental.
Building and area checks throughout the day.