Police/Fire: Gloucester cops selling, sporting pink patches

The Gloucester Police Department is participating in the Pink Patch Project this month, Chief Chief Edward Conley III has announced.
The Pink Patch Project is a collaborative effort among public safety agencies nationwide to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support cancer research organizations.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Gloucester Police Department is selling a limited number of pink patches. Patches cost $10 each, with all proceeds benefiting the ESSCO-MGH Breast Cancer Research Fund, an organization that supports the advancement of breast cancer research and treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Also, many Gloucester officers are wearing the pink patch throughout October and raising awareness about the initiative on social media using the hashtag #PinkPatchProject.
"The Pink Patch Project is an incredible initiative, allowing public safety officials the opportunity each year to help raise awareness about breast cancer and funds for research," Conley said in prepared statement. "We're proud to take part, and encourage community members who wish to support our efforts to purchase a patch."
Residents can stop by the police station at 197 Main St. to purchase a patch for $10, or can reach out to officer through the Gloucester Police Patrol Association's Instagram account at @gpdpatrolunion.
Police arrested two Cape Ann residents Monday afternoon on drug charges after officers said they witnessed a drug deal on Mansfield Street.
Dion Tocco, 54, of 7 Springfield St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of possession of a Class B drug — the prescription medication suboxone.
Megan Lee Tarrantino, 30, of 100 Main St. in Rockport was arrested on the charge of illegal distribution of suboxone sublingual strips.
According to the police narrative, officers followed Tocco — whom they described as someone "who has been engaging in the use and distribution of illegal drugs" — as he rode a bicycle in the area of Washington Street and onto Mansfield Street at about 2:45 p.m.
Officers said they observed Tocco and Tarrantino meet and make a hand-to-hand exchange they believed involved money for narcotics.
Police stopped and separated the duo. They said they found Tocco in possession of eight suboxone sublinqual strips that are used to treat the symptoms of opioid withdrawal and that Tarrantino admitted selling them to Tocco for $40.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Oct. 7
8:16 p.m.: An Addison Street landlord summoned police after a tenant refused to leave the property. The tenant left before officers arrived.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 8
5:10 a.m.: Report of an alarm on Marshall Street. Officers found the noise was coming from a child's toy left on the side of the road. The toy was shut off.
Monday, Oct. 7
11:38 p.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:42 p.m.: A person crossing at a crosswalk on the corner of High and Parker streets reported a car did not stop. Officers found the driver of the car and gave him or her a verbal warning.
6:23 p.m.: A Tuna Wharf resident reported a parking sign fell and damaged his or her car. Since the damage happened on private property, officers advised the person to speak with the landlord.
3:22 p.m.: A former resident claimed he or she still had some belongings in his or her old unit at the Sandy Bay Terrace apartment complex and was allowed to keep the possessions there until Nov. 1. However, the person suspected new tenants had already moved in.
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
9:19 a.m.: A person reported hitting a parked car while backing out of a driveway on Jerdens Lane. The driver left a note with his or her information on the hit car. Officersestimated the damage caused by the accident would cost under $1,000 to fix. No injuries were reported.
8:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on King Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 7
6:11 p.m.: A driver on Brook Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment and an expired inspection sticker.
5:57 p.m.: Medical emergency on Boardman Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
11:33 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a Pleasant Street resident that was locked out of their house.
2:51 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 8
2:05 p.m.: Sgt. Daniel Bruce helped install a child safety seat in a resident's vehicle at the station. Bruce has trained to check that child car seats are up to current standards, and to teach how to install all types properly. Residents who would like their seats inspected or installed may contact him at 978-768-6628 or dbruce@essexma.gov to set up an appointment.
7:27 a.m.: Public Works reported it would be flushing hydrants on Main Street and Southern Avenue until noon.
7:20 a.m.: Officer David Vangelis was at Main and Spring streets directing school traffic at the crosswalk until 8 a.m.
2:56 a.m.: A medical alarm activated at an Eastern Avenue residence. No one answered the phone or police at the door. Police and firefighters gained entry but found no one at home. They secured the home and left.
1:42 a.m.: Officer reports a tree down at the Hamilton town line on Western Avenue. Hamilton police also responded.
Building and area checks were done throughout town during morning and into the day.
Monday, Oct. 7
4:42 p.m.: A 911 caller requested medical assistance on Prospect Street. A 64-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
3:13 p.m.: Assistance given to a citizen at the US Post Office on Main Street.
Building and area checks were done throughout town during the day and into the night.
