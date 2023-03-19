Police/Fire: Gloucester Fire adds fourth woman to force

The Gloucester Fire Department is welcoming a new firefighter from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy's 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program.
Firefighter/Paramedic Abigail Meadowcroft graduated from the Stow academy on Friday, March 17, and now becomes one of four women working for the Gloucester Fire Department, according to Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith.
Meadowcroft will now serve as a probationary firefighter, learning from her colleagues as they work in Gloucester, he said.
"Becoming a firefighter isn't easy, but Abigail stepped up to the challenge and showed how committed she is during her time in the academy," said Smith. "We are very proud of her effort, and we look forward to her positive contributions to the Gloucester Fire Department and the community."
Meadowcroft was one of 23 firefighters in the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program's Class 309. The program prepares firefighters for basic firefighting, including search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation, fire attack and life safety lessons, as well as non-fire responses and hazardous material response.
“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “The rigorous professional training they’ve received provides them with the physical, mental, and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely.”
Graduates of the 50-day program have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.
Meadowcroft was born in Beverly and raised in Salem. She attended Salem State University, earning her bachelor degree in 2018 and paramedic certification through Dean College in 2021.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ESSEX
Saturday, March 18
Citizens assisted on John Wise Avenue at 12:20 and 4:42 p.m., and on Grove Street at 6:47 p.m.
5:46 p.m.: An unresponsive individual was transported by ambulance to a hospital from Conomo Point Road.
5:30 p.m.: A driver was issued a written warning during a traffic stop on Main Street.
911 hangups were confirmed as accidental calls from Western Avenue at 7:20 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 1:06 p.m.
10:25 a.m.: An individual who had fallen at a Story Street address was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, March 17
Traffic stops conducted on Southern Avenue at 9:36 a.m. and 5:15 and 5:49 p.m.; Main Street at 12:04 p.m.; and John Wise Avenue at 6:45 a.m. and 8:58, 9:42 and 10:42 p.m. Police gave three drivers verbal warnings, and issued one written warning and three citations to other drivers.
2:47 p.m.: Community policing conducted on Story Street.
1:19 p.m.: An individual spoken to about a traffic hazard on Main Street.
12:56 p.m.: Solicitor registered at police station on John Wise Avenue.
10:34 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Western Avenue.
8:37 a.m.: Alarm activation on Main Street. Property checked and secured.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 16
5:50 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle hit-and-run at a Main Street address.
Traffic stops were made on Thatcher Road at 10:06 a.m., Mt. Pleasant Street at 10:48 a.m., and on Granite Street at 12:54 p.m. and at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant and Pleasant streets at 2:46 p.m. Officer gave one driver a verbal warning; the other three drivers were issued written warnings.