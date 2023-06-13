The Gloucester Fire Department has welcomed aboard three new firefighters, according to fire Chief Eric Smith.
Probationary Firefighter/EMTs Andrew Hugel, Edward Mahoney, and Brandon Poole were sworn in Monday, June 12, at City Hall, where they also met with Mayor Greg Verga.
After being sworn in, all three firefighters began their department orientation. All three will start classes at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Stow on July 17.
Firefighter recruits learn a wide range of skills during their intensive 10-week academy program. Certified and experienced firefighters lead classroom instruction, physical fitness training, firefighter skills training, and firefighting practice.
Students are given training in public fire education, hazardous material incident mitigation, flammable liquids, stress management, confined space rescue techniques, and rappelling. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program, all students will have met national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001.
Hugel, Mahoney, and Poole also will attend paramedic school in January 2024.
“I would like to thank Mayor Verga for hiring these three great candidates,” said Smith. “I look forward to each of them having a bright future with the Gloucester Fire Department.”
{em}— Times Staff
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER Friday, June 2
Disturbances were reported at MBTA train station on Railroad Avenue at 1:14 a.m. when peace was restored, at Cape Ann Savings Bank on Main Street at 7:34 p.m., and at the Green Street Playground at 11:59 p.m..
10:58 p.m.: A crash with injuries was reported at 334 Main St.
5:37 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Bray Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on on Wingaersheek Road at 9:41 a.m., Grant Circle at 1:16 p.m., Warner Street at 2:12 p.m., and Essex Avenue at Beechbrook Road at 3:25 p.m.
2:16 p.m.: A report of drug activity was under investigation.
1:41 p.m.: After a report of drug activity on Mason Street, police planned to file a criminal complaint against a 48-year-old Gloucester man charging him with possession of a Class B drug.
1:29 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Dale Avenue.
11:22 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Washington Street.
1:14 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance at the MBTA train station on Railroad Avenue.
Thursday, June 1
11:20 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Main and Duncan streets.
9:04 p.m.: Police could not locate a reported disturbance on Western Avenue.
7:33 p.m.: Stolen property was reported on Emerson Avenue. Police were able to take care of the issue.
6:59 p.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported near Cape Pond Ice on Commercial Street.
6:09 p.m.: The operator of a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was injured in a collision with a 2017 Ford in Flannagan Square. Witnesses told police the Ford stopped at the stop sign in the left-turn only lane and slowly proceeded to take the left onto Rogers Street. According to the accident report, the driver failed to see that the motorcycle was coming over the hill in his direction. The Ford was too late in stopping and struck the motorcycle in the right side. The report states the rider was ejected from his seat and sustained serious injury to his right foot and ankle. The Fire Department took him to Addison Gilbert Hospital. Both vehicles were towed. The report states the intersection is on an incline which makes it difficult to see oncoming traffic.
3:55 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of harassment.
3:34 p.m.: A Lincoln Park resident reported he went to his post office box on Holly Street and when he got home he said some mail was missing. The caller later called back and said he found the letters.
3:16 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud, identity theft from a resident who said there were unemployment claims made under her identity. She was notified of the claims by her employers. She told police she had not filed for unemployment. Her accounts were put on hold and she was going to call the Department of Unemployment Assistance.
2:15 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Manuel F. Lewis Street.
12:13 p.m.: Police responded to a report of a group of kids who stole a package off a neighbor’s porch at High and Washington streets. Neighbors said they saw a group consisting of about 25 high-school kids walking up the street. When the group passed by, they heard some commotion and saw two kids go up to their neighbor’s door and take a package off the front steps. When yelled at, the group took off running down the street. Police were shown surveillance footage of the group passing by. Police were later able to speak with the neighbor whose package was stolen. She had been in the backyard with her children and had no idea what had happened. The woman said the package contained wood chips for her chicken coop. Police searched the area and located the package in the bushes down the road. The officer was unable to locate the kids and returned the package to the owner.
11:41 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department as it extinguished a car fire at Laurel Street and Essex Avenue.
8:31 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Main and Short streets.
8:12 a.m.: Threats were reported on Cherry Street.
Wednesday, May 31
9:41 p.m.: A missing person was reported from a motel on Concord Street.
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Adams Avenue at 10:53 a.m., at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street at 4:12 p.m., Washington Street and Veterans Way at 4:59 p.m., and Main Street at 6:45 p.m.
5:22 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Burnham’s Field and Sargent Street Extension.
12:44 p.m.: An abandoned vehicle was reported at West Parish Elementary School on Concord Street.
12:34 p.m.: Peace was restored after a city ordinance violation was reported on Orchard Road.
9:05 a.m.: No action from police was required for a report of trespassing on Atlantic Street and Atlantic Avenue.
6:44 a.m.: On Western Avenue after checking on a parking complaint made through the city’s SeeClickFix website, police had a 2013 red Ford Focus with an expired registration decal towed, and police filed a criminal complaint against a 25-year-old Gloucester resident charging her with having an uninsured vehicle on a public street and driving with a revoked registration. The owner of the car believed this to be an error, according to the report.
Tuesday, May 30
Crashes with property damage only were reported on Sewall Street at 5:41 p.m., at Washington and Poplar streets at 5:43 p.m., and the Seaport Grille on Rowe Square at 9:50 p.m.
9:25 p.m.: A skateboard reported stolen from Elwell Street was later located.
2:30 p.m.: The Fire Department requested police assistance with helping an elderly woman. The woman was taken to her vehicle.
Disturbances: Peace was restored on Railroad Avenue at 12:09 a.m. and Whistlestop Way at 11:53 a.m..
8:25 a.m.: A caller reported a fire alarm went off at Veterans Memorial School in session at St Ann School on Pleasant Street, but the alarm was not activated at the time of the call. The call was referred to the Fire Department.
3:17 a.m.: A reported disturbance on Willow Street could not be located.
ROCKPORT Sunday, June 11
Medical emergencies: Individuals were taken by ambulance to a hospital from Main Street at 10:05 a.m. and T Wharf at 7:37 p.m.
Traffic stops were conducted at the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Station Square at 2:35 p.m., Pooles Lane at 2:35 p.m., and on Holbrook Court at 5:39 p.m. Officers issued two verbal warnings and a citation, respectively.
3:19 p.m.: A motor vehicle illegally parkedat Loblolly Cove was tagged.
2:49 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a South Street address.
2:11 p.m.: A verbal warning was issued at Carlson’s Quarry after a reported violation of the town’s bylaws.
11:30 a.m.: A report was made about lost and found property at a Cleaves Street address.
Saturday, June 10
2:53 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a South Street address. A citation was issued.
1:45 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle lockout at a Gaffield Avenue address.
12:40 p.m.: After a request, firefighters were dispatched to the Whistle Stop Mall.
9:53 a.m.: After a report of an animal violation at a Long Branch Avenue address, a citation was reportedly issued.
9:35 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident was reported at a Main Street address.
9:01 a.m.: After a report of a medical emergency at the intersection of South Street and Jerdens Lane, a motor vehicle was reportedly towed.
Friday, June 9
Traffics stops were made on Broadway at 9:32 p.m., a verbal warning was issued.
8:35 p.m.: A report was made about an animal at a Penzance Road address.
8:14 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted at a Main Street address.
6:49 p.m.: A motor vehicle lockout was reported at a Bradley Wharf address.
5:26 p.m.: Larceny/forgery/fraud was reported at a Mt. Pleasant Street address.
2:26 p.m.: A medical emergency ambulance transport was conducted from a Landmark Lane address.
1:54 p.m.: Lost and found property was reported at the intersection of Broadway and School Street.
12:29 p.m.: A noise complaint was made at a Summit Avenue address.
10:14 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Smith Road, a verbal warning was issued.
9:40 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Thatcher Road and Tregony Bow, a verbal warning was issued.
ESSEX Friday, June 9
8:36 p.m.: After a report about someone suffering chest pain at an Apple Street address, firefighters conducted an emergency ambulance transport.
8:29 p.m.: A report was made about property lost and found at an Eastern Avenue address.
7:59 p.m.: After a complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Eastern Avenue, a verbal warning was issued.
Complaints about animals on Lakeshore Drive at 2:51 p.m., Lufkin Street at 4:04 p.m., and at the intersection of School Street and Southern Avenue at 4:23 p.m. were made.
1:49 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Eastern Avenue, a citation was issued.
12:04 p.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle accident with no injuries on John Wise Avenue.