The Gloucester Fire Department has been awarded awarded two public fire education grants totaling $7,117.
Gloucester is among 235 Massachusetts fire departments that will receive a Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) Program grant and Senior SAFE Program grant.
Gloucester received a $4,565 SAFE grant and a $2,552 Senior SAFE grant, the Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday.
“Since 1995, the SAFE program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a prepared statement. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people.”
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 76% since the SAFE Program began, according to state statistics.
The Senior SAFE program is in its sixth year, providing firefighters with the funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population — seniors.
The SAFE Program provides $1.2 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The Senior SAFE Program provides $600,000 in grant funds from fees paid by tobacco companies to the Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette Program to ensure their products meet the fire safety requirements to be sold in Massachusetts. The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Jan. 23
5:39 a.m.: Shaun M. Hinckley, 34, listed as homeless of Gloucester, was arrested on Prospect Street on a charge of possession of Class A drugs.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
7:02 p.m.: A caller from McPherson Park, 31 Prospect St., reported that a woman had taken money from her.
5:13 p.m.: A caller from Cole Avenue reported an unwanted guest.
4:29 p.m.: Fire Department reported from 6 Short St. that firefighter/paramedics were responding to a person who had fallen in the roadway.
2:50 p.m.: A person walked into the station to report that both of her 2008 blue Ford Escape's license plates had been stolen from her car that had been parked on Spring Street.
1:45 p.m.: A caller from 31 Western Ave. reported erratic operations and a possible drug violation in the area of Western Avenue.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Traffic stops: Five drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 11:42 a.m. and 7:59 p.m.
4:44 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Cleaves Street and Broadway received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
4:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:25 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Poole's Lane received a criminal complaint for operating an unregistered and unlicensed motor vehicle. The car was towed from the scene.
2:15 p.m.: A White Way resident reported receiving a scam phone call. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
11:54 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a civil infraction for not having an inspection sticker.
10:36 a.m.: Report of a deer with an injured leg on Penzance Road. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the deer.
10:28 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Springfield Court received a citation for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 22
8:43 p.m.: Dean Littlefield, 29, of 22 Dearborn Ave., Beverly, was arrested on Route 128 northbound on a charge of driving under the influence of liquor. The car was towed from the scene. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon at Salem District Court.
7:49 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
11:46 a.m.: An illegally parked car on Beach Street was ticketed.
9:10 a.m.: Officers spoke with two neighbors in a property line dispute on Old Wenham Way.
7:58 a.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound was cited for speeding and tailgating.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6 a.m., and Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:43 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
6:57 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
6:22 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Andrews Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
3:25 p.m.: Officers spoke with an Eastern Avenue resident who claimed his mailbox had been vandalized.
10:35 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a criminal application for unlicensed operation. The car was towed.
