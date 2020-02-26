A Gloucester man is facing what police say is a fifth charge of driving while drunk after a crash that injured another driver.
Robert D. Arnold, 56, of 196 Washington St. was arrested Tuesday at 6 p.m. on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense, and a marked lane violation.
Police were dispatched to the area of Main and East Main streets for a report of a motor vehicle crash. There, they found an ambulance parked behind a sedan. The ambulance personnel said they had seen the sedan's driver, later identified by police as Arnold, traveling the wrong side of the road before almost hitting a car head-on. The sedan then struck a street sign in the gravel median in front of Domino's on Main Street, and hopped the curb, striking a moving vehicle before stopping down the road.
The driver of the car hit, a 51-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with non-serious injuries, police said.
Officers said Arnold smelled strongly of "intoxicating liquor," was swaying back and forth after exiting the car, and initially told police he was not driver.
Police also identified that there was an active warrant for his arrest.
While checking Arnold for weapons, police found several nip bottles in his pockets — one of which was empty. His Dodge Avenger was towed, but not until after police found inside a paper bag full of empty nip bottles — the same brand of alcohol found on his person.
Arnold was taken to the police station for booking, where he failed several field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 26
7:49 a.m.: A caller from 11 Riggs St. wanted to report and show an officer vandalism to her motor vehicle.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
11:05 p.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at the 7-Eleven at 48 Maplewood Ave.
2:52 p.m.: A Mansfield Street resident turned in a phone that she found on the street. The phone would not turn on and police were unable to contact the owner.
10:30 a.m.: A Lawndale Circle resident called to report a suspicious event which occurred in her neighborhood the day prior. She explained to police that at approximately 3:30 p.m. she observed a 60 year-old white male, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall with gray hair and wearing a blue hat and olive green jacket with words "Green Peace" approach her house and knock on the door. The man identified himself as a representative of "Green Peace" and wanted to speak to her about environmental issues in the neighborhood.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Feb. 26
3:54 a.m.: Thomas Kane, 27, of Rockport was arrested on High Street on a probation violation. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Gloucester District Court.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
9:19 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for having a headlight out.
7:30 p.m.: A driver on Mount Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
5:01 p.m.: A person on Main Street reported seeing someone take a package off someone's porch. Officers determined the person who took the package lived at the house.
4:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Parker Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:40 p.m.: A Stockholm Avenue resident requested additional patrolling in the neighborhood after finding empty nip bottles and beer cans on the property.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Feb. 26
10:10 p.m.: Officers moved a rock out of the roadway on Harbor Street.
1:46 p.m.: A driver on Washington Street received a verbal warning for operating without his hands free.
11:31 a.m.: A pair of Airpod headphones found on Beach Street were turned into the station.
8:35 a.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Beverly Police regarding a woman and child walking down Route 128. State Police was also notified.
6:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Traffic stops: Three drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 2:20 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 7:08 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
7:53 p.m.: Report of credit card fraud made at the station. The matter is under investigation.
6:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Main Street.
2:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Main Street.
12:15 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a citation for speeding.
9:47 a.m.: Officers removed sharp hazardous objects from the roadway on Southern Avenue.
