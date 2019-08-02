A Gloucester resident whose car struck another vehicle outside a downtown bar is being charged with a fourth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Lawrence Hudson, 48, of 4 Castle Hill Road was also charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash after police responded to a call from the Crow's Nest on Main Street for a report of an "unwelcome guest."
At the scene, Officer James Nicolosi reported seeing a man matching the description of the suspect in front of the bar, and said the man ran inside the bar when he saw a police officer coming. Nicolosi said a bartender then told him that Hudson was not welcome at the ther, that she wanted him to leave, but was concerned that he might attempt to drive home.
Inside the bar, Nicolosi reported that "several patrons" told him that Hudson had tried to drive, and had struck a car parked in front of the bar. Nicolosi then came upon Hudson, who exhibited bloodshot and glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. Other officers, meanwhile, confirmed that Hudson's vehicle was outside, and had "paint transfer" that was consistent with damage to another vehicle.
Police escorted Hudson outside and across the street to the other vehicle. Hudson denied striking the car, Nicolosi's report indicated, but admitted to driving his own vehicle, and failed a series of field sobriety tests.
A police check confirmed Hudson's prior records.
— Ray Lamont
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Aug. 2
1:54 a.m.: A check of a Wheeler Street property uncovered no signs of trespassers or any other trouble. Officers had made multiple checks at the same address on Thursday beginning at 1:39 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
4:49 p.m.: Shawn R. Kelly, 51, and Everett Farris, 42, both listed as homeless from Gloucester, were charged with drinking in a public place after police found the pair sitting outside on a granite block at Main and Chestnut streets and sharing a 25-ounce can of beer. When Kelly saw police approach, he put the can into a paper bag, in which police also found a partially consumed bottle of vodka.
12:15 p.m.: A dispute over an alleged case of trash dumping at 28 Main St. was resolved, police say. No charges were filed.
6:26 a.m.: The daughter of a driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital after the car in which she was riding was struck by a falling tree branch while heading east on Essex Avenue, or Route 133. Police said the daughter was struck in the face by windshield fragments after the branch fell. While the branch also damaged the car's roof, the motorist was able to drive from the scene. Public Works responded to clear the tree from the roadway.
Wednesday, July 31
9:53 p.m.: Weston Graves, 57, of 4 Story St., Apt. 15, in Essex, was charged with a second offense of operating under the influence of liquor and operating withuout a license after he was stopped by police on Main Street in Gloucester.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Aug. 2
4:49 a.m.: Report of a dead coyote on Thatcher Road. Public Works was notified to remove the carcass.
Thursday, Aug. 1
11:17 p.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported seeing two men in her driveway. When she went outside, the men asked her for directions. When she turned to return to her house, the men followed her up the driveway. By the time she got back into the house, they were gone. Officers found the two men and they said they were looking for a friend's address. Police say the incident was a misunderstanding. No further action was taken.
8:42 p.m.: Accidental burglar alarm activation on Marmion Way.
8:24 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a unknown car was parked in resident's private parking lot by his home. Officers spoke with the car's owner and the car was later moved.
6:42 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Granite Street.
6:25 p.m.: Report of low-hanging branches knocked over by the storm on Tuesday. Public Works was notified Friday morning to have the branches removed.
1:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Aug. 1
8:28 p.m.: Report of a broken-down car on Bridge Street. The car was towed.
5:37 p.m.: Accidental alarm activation on Boardman Avenue.
4:16 p.m.: A parakeet was found in the backyard of a Pleasant Street residence. The bird was reunited with its owner shortly after.
3:34 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person refused ambulance services.
4:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Masconomo Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Friday, Aug. 2
6:53 a.m.: Alarm activation at a John Wise Avenue business. An employee set it off in error.
12:38 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to John Wise Avenue for a medical emergency. The person was treated but refused ambulance transport to a hospital.
Thursday, Aug. 1
9:08 p.m.: A motorist received a citation for operating a vehicle with an expired registration during a traffic stop on Western Avenue. The car was towed.
7:13 p.m.: A person called the station to report a kayak had fallen off his or her truck somewhere on Route 133 between J.T. Farnham's, 88 Eastern Ave., and Perkins Marine, 82 Main St. It was not clear if the kayak had been recovered.
