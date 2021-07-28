Police/Fire: Gloucester man graduates fire academy

A member of the Gloucester Fire Department has graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy.
Ishi King of Gloucester was among 23 firefighters from 17 departments to graduate from the academy’s Career Recruit Firefighter Training program Class 293 last Friday, July 23. Graduates were recognized at a ceremony at the Department of Fire Services headquarters in Stow.
The 10-week program teaches the essentials of fire and non-fire conditions, life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack.
“I am very proud of Firefighter King for completing this intensive program, and I am confident that he has gained the crucial skills needed to protect and serve our community,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said in a prepared statement. “On behalf of the department, I would like to congratulate Firefighter King on his achievement and wish him a long and successful career in firefighting.”
In October 2019 while a medic student, King was among Gloucester first responders who helped get Rockport resident Fred Vecchione's heart beating again when it stopped.
He also was a call firefighter for a time in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
King is now certified at the level of Firefighter I and II and in hazardous material operation.
— Times Staff
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, July 27
10:57 p.m.: A police officer spoke with a juvenile at the YMCA who explained that while he was walking on Atlantic Road near the motels an unknown gray pickup truck passed by and the driver fired a "pellet gun" out of the window striking him in the stomach. It left a small red mark, but the child declined any medical attention.
3:03 p.m.: A groundhog was released right in front of the Black Bear Barber Shop on Main Street.
2:23 p.m.: A Mt. Vernon Street resident called about a cat dying near her patio. The woman called back to say the cat ran away.
1:56 p.m.: A Poplar Street resident caught a stray dog with tags.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 27
8:18 p.m.: The Fire Department provided mutual aid on a fire call in Hamilton.
8:15 p.m.: The Harbormaster towed two boats in distress off the coast of Front Beach.
4:30 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of swimmers at Carlson's Quarry.
4:28 p.m.: Report of identity theft on Main Street.
3:53 p.m.: A resident requested the police set up their speed-tracking trailer device by the Granite Street bridge.
2:17 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Main Street was towed.
8:45 a.m.: The Fire Department provided station coverage in Gloucester as firefighters there extinguished a fire on Viking Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 27
4:21 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
11:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Washington Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:37 a.m.: National Grid was notified to fix a gas line strike on Church Street.
9:01 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, July 27
9:52 p.m.: Lift assist on Chebacco Terrace.
11:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.