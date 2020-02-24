All Gloucester Police officers will take part in autism awareness training in April, Autism Awareness Month, Chief Edward Conley said.
During the training, officers will learn how to identify and effectively assist those who have been diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) when responding to calls, the chief said.
Individuals with ASD present a wide range of symptoms, skills and levels of disability, including difficulty communicating and interacting with others and repetitive behaviors, according to the National Health Institute of Mental Health.
The training sessions will be taught by Norwood police Lt. Martin Baker, who has spent the last decade teaching autism education in police departments throughout Massachusetts.
"This training will be important to ensuring members of the Gloucester Police Department are providing the highest level of service to our residents," Conley said in a prepared statement. "I look forward to hearing Lt. Baker share his expertise with our officers on how to effectively serve a potentially vulnerable population."
The cost of the training, to be held April 6 at City Hall's Kyrouz Auditorium, is being funded by a grant from the City of Gloucester Health Department.
In 2018, the Center for Disease Control determined that approximately 1 in 59 children is diagnosed with ASD. One in 37 boys are diagnosed and one in 151 girls are diagnosed.
The chief encourages residents to enroll in Smart911, where they can put on their profile if they or a person who lives in their home has ASD, as well as any other pertinent information they want to share with dispatchers.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 24
1:03 a.m.: Richard T. Schrafft, 55, of 13 Sadler St., Apt. 3, in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended driver's license following a traffic stop on Webster Street. The vehicle was towed.
Sunday, Feb. 23
8:53 p.m.: Linda E. Lemieux, 51, of 68 Lowell Blvd. in Methuen, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor —second offense, and marked lanes violation following a traffic stop on Route 128 southbound at Exit 13. The vehicle was towed.
8:26 p.m.: Police responded to a South Kilby Street address on report of a disturbance. Peace was restored.
7:52 p.m.: Jason M. Modugno, 46, of 39 Dodge St., Apt. 122, in Beverly, was arrested on the charge of larceny under $1,200. Modugno is accused of walking out of the Shaw's grocery store on Eastern Avenue without paying for the $1,033.68 worth of items in his cart.
3:02 p.m.: Officers summoned to an Eastern Avenue address on report of a past incident of breaking and entering. It is being investigated.
11:21 a.m.: New residents on Alpine Court reported finding drugs in a shed on the property. It is being investigated.
8:26 a.m.: Officers are investigating a report from a motorist who said one of her vehicle windows was hit by a BB pellet while she was traveling on the Route 128 extension near Blackburn Circle.
6:31 a.m.: An Old Country Road resident reported the theft of firewood from the property.
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:52 p.m.: Officer summoned to The Gloucester House restaurant on Rogers Street on report of inebriated and unwelcome guests. The individuals left prior to the arrival of police.
1:16 p.m.: Staffer at the Mobil Station on Essex Avenue summoned police after allegedly being threatened by a customer "for not opening the gas pumps for him without a credit card." The customer left before officers arrived.
12:02 a.m.: Police were twice summoned to a Spring Street address after the same parked vehicle was vandalized twice. It is being investigated.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Feb. 24
6 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for a motor vehicle infraction during a traffic stop on Broadway.
Building and area checks done throughout the morning hours.
Sunday, Feb. 23
7:15 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Story Street at caller's request.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Haven Avenue at 6:05 p.m., Granite Street and Landmark Lane at 8:29 p.m., and Broadway at 10:28 p.m. A civil infraction was issued to the first driver. The second was given a verbal warning, and the third a written warning.
5:54 p.m.: Disabled vehicle reported at corner of Haven and Mount Locust avenues. Report taken.
10:27 a.m.: Wellness checks done all across town.
10:09 a.m.: Wellness call made on Cleaves Street. Services rendered.
6:54 a.m.: A call was made from Jerden's Lane about an animal. No action taken.
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Citizens were assisted at 9:42 a.m. and on Main Street at 9:48 a.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 6:15 p.m., and Woodbury Lane at 11:26 p.m.
8:18 p.m.: Robert P. Borzakian, 63, of Rockport was arrested on charges of driving drunk, failing to stop for police and marked lanes violation after a traffic stop on Thatcher Road.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 5:31 and 5:54 p.m. Both drivers were written warnings.
4:47 p.m.: Alarm reported sounding on Main Street. Owner spoken to.
8:08 a.m.: Wellness checks done all across town.
3:25 a.m.: The rescue squad answered a medical aid call on Forest Street. The individual was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Friday, Feb. 21
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 7:05 a.m. and 5:19, 9:45, 9:50 and 10:53 p.m., Mount Pleasant Street at 7:10 p.m., Broadway at 7:22 and 10:22 p.m., and Granite Street at 8:11 p.m. One driver was issued a criminal complaint, three received written warnings, no action was taken during one stop, and four were given verbal warnings.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad answered medical aid calls on Broadway at 3:04 p.m. and Pool Place at 3:11 p.m. Both individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
1:28 p.m.: Property lost or found at Station Square.
8:08 a.m.: Wellness checks all across town.
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 24
6:51 a.m.: A driver was given a verbal warning for motor vehicle infraction during a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
Building and area checks done throughout the morning hours.
Sunday, Feb. 23
5:52 p.m.: A criminal application for charges of speeding and driving with a suspended license was issued to a driver on Western Avenue during a traffic stop.
4:57 p.m.: A caller complained about a dog at an outdoor restaurant on Main Street. No police action taken.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 10:35 and 10:48 and 1:11 p.m., Western Avenue and Patriots Landing at 11:56 a.m. The drivers given verbal warnings.
Citizens were assisted at the station at 8:51 and 8:52 a.m. with records requests, and on Main Street at 10:45 a.m.
10:29 a.m.: A sewer alarm sounded on Willow Court. Public Works notified.
Building and area checks done throughout the day.
Saturday, Feb. 22
11:19 p.m.: A Haskell Court resident locked out of the house asked for help getting in. The resident got in before officers arrived.
Traffic stops for various violations were made Eastern Avenue at 2:15 p.m. and Southern Avenue at School Street at 7:46 p.m. Both drivers were given verbal warnings.
5:22 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Eastern Avenue. The vehicle could not be located.
Parking complaints were lodged about vehicles blocking the sidewalks at businesses on Main Street at 1:54 p.m. and Western Avenue at 2:04 p.m. Officers spoke to the owners about moving the vehicles in both instances.
1:47 p.m.: A 911 call placed from Main Street was confirmed to have been made in error.
10:53 a.m.: Citizen assisted on Martin Street.
10:17 a.m.: The driver of a vehicle disabled on John Wise Avenue given assistance.
10:06 a.m.: Property stored at the station was returned to its owner.
9:47 a.m.: A criminal application on a charge of unlicensed operator was issued to a driver during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
1:42 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Main Street. It turned out to be an open door at a business, which officers secured.
1:21 a.m.: Ipswich Police requested aid in checking the welfare of a person in the area of the town line on John Wise Avenue. Ipswich canceled the request before Essex officers arrived on scene as the person was found in Ipswich.
Friday, Feb. 21
5:04 p.m.: A resident of Dodge Street requested help with a grinder pump issue. Public Works was notified.
1:19 p.m.: A resident reported a incident of breaking and entering on Robbins Island Road. It is under investigation.
1:08 p.m.: Attempted fraud reported on Western Avenue. The incident is under investigation.
10:57 a.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Main Street. The caller could not give a plate number. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
10:36 a.m.: A citation for speeding was issued to a driver on Western Avenue during a traffic stop.
9:53 a.m.: An Apple Street resident reported an attempted phone scam. The resident told police he realized it the call was a scam and hung up.
9:45 a.m.: A citation for speeding was issued to a driver on Southern Avenue at Fire Road during a traffic stop.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Feb. 23
8:36 p.m.: A driver was issued a citation on charges of speeding, not having a license in possession and a left-lane violation during a traffic stop on Route 128 southbound
8:13 p.m.: A driver was stopped for operating an unregistered vehicle. The driver was able to renew it by cell-phone on the roadside.
6:38 p.m.: Gates at Beach Street commuter rail crossing stuck in the down position. Keolis was notified.
6:21 p.m.: A driver received a written warning about cell phone use while operating during a traffic stop on Route 128 northbound.
Verbal warnings were given to a driver on Bennett Street for speeding at 5:29 p.m. and another on Route 128 northbound for a left-lane violation at 6:15 p.m.,
5:01 p.m.: Traffic stop made on Summer Street as vehicle owner's license is suspended. A different person was driving and no action was taken.
1:56 p.m.: A caller said two dogs were loose on Walker Road. The animals could not be located.
12:32 p.m.: A person came into the station to report losing a bag on a hiking trail.
10:50 a.m.: An officer parked his cruiser and walked around Sweeney Park on Summer Street.
Saturday, Feb. 22
10:19 p.m.: Basement smoke alarm reportedly sounded at a Jersey Lane home. Reports unfounded.
Medical aid calls: The rescue squad was called to Newport Park to left assistance at 7:41 and 11:58 p.m.
5:21 p.m.: A caller reported a malnourished dog in the area of Butler Street.
4:10 p.m.: A driver will be summonsed to court for operating on a suspended license after a traffic stop on School Street.
Traffic stops were made speeding on Pine Street at 11:27 a.m. and 3:08 and 3:18 p.m., the northbound Route 128 ramp at 11:33 a.m., the southbound Route 128 ramp at 1:15 p.m.; for lack of an inspection sticker on Elm Street at 1:26 p.m. All drivers received verbal warnings.
1:53 p.m.: 911 caller reports female fell into Round Pond in Hamilton. Call sent to Hamilton Police.
12:45 p.m.: Radar enforcement conducted on Pine Street.
11:11 a.m.: Firefighters dispatched to Union Street for a carbon monoxide detector alarm. No readings of the gas were found.
Beach Street: An officer parked his cruiser and walked the street at 10:18 and 10:21 a.m. All found in order.
School Street: Traffic enforcement conducted from 9:49 to 10:16 a.m. Two drivers each given a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:33 a.m.: Radar enforcement conducted on Moses Hill Road. No violations.
--
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.