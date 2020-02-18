None of the Gloucester Police Department's associations are currently conducting fundraisers, despite phone calls residents may have received to the contrary.
"We have received several inquiries at the station from citizens receiving calls about a police fundraiser," the department said Tuesday morning on its Facebook page. "None of our associations are currently conducting fundraisers."
Police said they cannot confirm that the solicitations are fraudulent but did say the calls are not affiliated with any of the department's associations.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 17
10:52 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported at Hammond Street.
4:08 p.m.: A trespasser was reported to be on the train tracks on Railroad Avenue.
12:53 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Mason Street and disposed of properly.
9:11 a.m.: A complaint about parking on Chestnut Street was lodged.
7:21 a.m.: A parking complaint was reported at Mansfield Street.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Fifteen drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between Friday, Feb. 14, at 6:52 a.m. and Monday, Feb. 17 at 9:35 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 17
9:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Ridgewood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
6:29 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Main Street and Pooles Lane received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation.
5:16 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
1:41 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Pleasant Road.
Sunday, Feb. 16
10:52 p.m.: Joshua Spinney, 30, of Abbeville, South Carolina, was arrested on a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle while his license and registration were revoked. He was arraigned Tuesday morning at Gloucester District Court where was he ordered to pay $400 in court fees after admitting to sufficient facts to be found guilty of charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. A charge of driving with a suspended registration was dismissed upon request of commonwealth.
3:58 p.m.: Abigail O'Leary, 19, of Norton, was arrested on Bearskin Neck on a charge of shoplifting by asportation. She is due in Gloucester District Court on Friday, Feb. 21.
2:31 p.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person received medical services on site.
2:07 p.m.: Report of a dog on the roof of a Broadway Avenue home. The owner told officers that the dog liked to walk around on the roof from time to time. No further action was taken.
6:02 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for having a license plate registered to another car attached to his vehicle. The car was towed by Tally's Towing.
Saturday, Feb. 15
7:46 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for having an expired license and inspection sticker.
10:16 and 9:12 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Woodbury Lane and Straitsmouth Way. Both individuals were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Friday, Feb. 14
8:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highland Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:50 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported a hit-and-run on his or her car which was allegedly parked in the driveway at the time. Officers took pictures of the damage and filed an accident report.
5:41 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Story Street. Officers spoke with both parties involved and peace was restored.
1:30 p.m.: A Parker Street resident reported receiving a scam letter from someone claiming to be with the resident's bank. No personal information was given to the scammer.
10:05 a.m.: Medical emergency on Clark Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 17
4:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:06 p.m.: Two-car accident on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 17
Traffic stops: Four drivers received warnings — three verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 7:38 and 9:05 p.m.
9:17 p.m.: Officers assisted two juveniles on Main Street return home.
4:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Story Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:05 p.m.: Report of a solicitor on Patriots Landing. Officers advised the solicitor to check in at the police station in the future.
