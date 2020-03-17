The Gloucester Police Department is suspending services such as firearms licensing and fingerprinting as well as child safety seat checks. It is also asking residents to to avoid coming into the station lobby unless it is an emergency.
The moves come as part of the department's effort to keep citizens and first responders safe from the Covid-19 coronavirus.
"Officers will always respond immediately to 911 emergencies," a department statement said. "We will of course still be responding to major crimes and any issues that would require an officer’s presence."
If residents have a situation that can be resolved over the phone by speaking with an officer, they may call the business line at 978-283-1212.
Officers will be taking reports over the phone for any issue or incident that do not require a home visit.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
ROCKPORT
10:03 p.m.: A person reported seeing fire coming from a chimney at a home on the corner of Broadway and Cleaves Street. Firefighters evaluated the fire and cleared the area within 15 minutes
6:23 p.m.: Report of a verbal dispute between neighbors on Lattof Lane. Officers spoke with both parties involved and peace was restored.
4:51 p.m.: Gloucester Police was notified of an erratic driver entering Gloucester via Main Street.
4:40 p.m.: A caller on Marmion Way reported a golden retriever had been following the caller down the street. Animal Control was notified.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 16
6:46 p.m.: Officers moved a mattress from Route 128 southbound.
11:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
ESSEX
Monday, March 16
2:09 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a brush fire on Eastern Avenue.
