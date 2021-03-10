The Gloucester Fire Department has been awarded awarded two public fire education grants, the Baker-Polito administration announced.
Gloucester is among 239 Massachusetts fire departments that will receive a Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) Program grant in fiscal year 2021 to work with classroom teachers to deliver fire and life safety lessons. It is also among the 235 fire departments that will also receive a Senior SAFE Program grant to work with older adults on fire and life safety.
Gloucester received a $5,281 SAFE grant and a $2,680 Senior SAFE grant.
"Since 1996, the SAFE program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people. This collaboration contributed to a major accomplishment. No children died in fires in Massachusetts last year.”
The average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the SAFE Program began. The Senior SAFE Program is in its seventh year, providing firefighters with funding to deliver fire safety education to another vulnerable population — seniors.
“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.
The SAFE and Senior SAFE Programs provide $1.9 million through the Executive Office of the Public Safety and Security to local fire departments. The programs are administered by the state Department of Fire Services.
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 9
2:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. Ambulance services were refused.
11:21 a.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small brush fire in a Stockholm Avenue backyard. No damage was reported.
10:39 a.m.: National Grid was notified to replace a downed electrical pole on Broadway
6:53 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Summit Avenue. No injuries were reported. One car was towed from the scene.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 9
10:58 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:11 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a written warning for speeding.
7:25 a.m.: A driver on School Street received written warning for defective equipment and a verbal warning for having an obstructed license plate.
12:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:26 a.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Summer Street. No injuries were reported. Both cars suffered minimal damage. A crash report was filed.
ESSEX
8:09 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:29 p.m.: Medical emergency by the town line on Northgate Road. Ipswich Police were called to handle the incident.
3:07 and 2:54 p.m.: Two drivers on Western Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.