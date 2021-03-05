Eight gravestones were toppled at the Calvary Cemetery on Eastern Avenue in what the caretaker believes was an act of vandalism.
The caretaker called police to report the damage Thursday at 9:30 a.m. He told the responding officers he had arrived at the cemetery that morning to find eight headstones had been tipped over. Police were shown the stones which were in various sections of the east corner of the cemetery.
All the headstone had been intact when he left work Wednesday afternoon, he told police. He further stated that it did not seem plausible that the wind could have pushed them over because of the stones' weights. He also stated that there were much smaller and lighter stones in the vicinity of the toppled markers that would have been blown over if it had been wind.
As an officer looked at the stones, there did not appear to be an obvious connection or pattern between them.
The caretaker told police he had noticed a white truck driven by a man that frequently arrives at the cemetery around the time he leaves for the day. He stated that the man parks the truck in the corner and appears to drink beer. He requested that the evening and midnight shift conduct periodic patrols of the cemetery during their tours of duty.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, March 4
5:31 p.m.: A caller from Mt. Pleasant Avenue reported that both his and his wife's vehicle wasentered sometime during the overnight hours. Approximately $15 to $20 were stolen.
2:56 p.m.: Multiple hypodermic needles found inside the fence at the entrance to Central Grammar Apartments at 10 Dale Ave. were picked up and disposed of safely.
1 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found on the ground in front of the purple house's rock wall by Marchant and Prospect streets was retrieved and disposed of safely. .
9:26 a.m.: Orlando and Associates at 1 Western Ave. called animal control to report that employees could smell a skunk inside the property. Animal control called back and referred the law firm to trappers.
8:57 a.m.: A caller from Harrison Avenue reported that her vehicle was entered during the night. Her car was unlocked and she reported nothing of value was stolen, although masks, hand sanitizer and gloves were taken.
8 a.m.: A woman called the station to report that her vehicle was broken into overnight. She reported that she noticed that her wallet was missing, which contained numerous credit cards. At approximately 10:30 a.m., the woman called back and reported that she noticed fraudulent activity coming from her prepaid TD Bank card. She reported seeing two transactions from the 7-Eleven for $30.70 each and another for $4.62, at Jim's Bagel for $5.16, Sunny's Variety for $94.33, and at the Liquor Locker for $10. She explained that all transactions occurred on March 4.
7:55 a.m.: A man called from Harold Court to report that he saw man walking two unleashed dogs in the area. Animal control arrived on scene at the start of the shift and found no infractions.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 4
5:34 and 1:24 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Main Street and Curtis Street. Both refused ambulance services.
10:10 and 10:05 a.m.: Medical emergencies on Broadway and Old Penzance Road. Both were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, March 4
7:06 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Friday, March 5
12:15 a.m.: Officers gave a person a courtesy transport to Ipswich.
Thursday, March 4
8:55 a.m.: Officers assisted a person who reported an incident of past harassment.