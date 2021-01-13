Police handled two gun calls Tuesday in Gloucester, including one were a round went through a wall between apartments.
At 2:05 a.m., an officer retrieved an Akkar Churchill 620 Pump shotgun from a man whose license to carry was suspended.
Later in the day, at 3 p.m., police were dispatched to East Main Street for a report of a firearm that was discharged in a dwelling.
An officer arrived and spoke with the landlord who explained that the firearm was on a bed upstairs in a tenant's bedroom. The round had gone through the tenant's bedroom wall and into the residential unit next door.
The tenant told police that there were several weapons locked inside a safe in apartment closet. The weapons in the room included a Carnival type gun, Remington 1100 12G, Supermatic, Remington 1100 20G, Remington 1100 12G, Browning .22 long rifle, Glock 19 9mm, Beretta .22, and a Ruger .38-caliber, which is the weapon that discharged.
The tenant told an officer that he went clay shooting Monday with long guns and that the weapon discharged Tuesday is for personal protection. He told police that he was going over all the weapons and putting them away when the gun went off, saying he wasn't positive about what happened. He immediately went next door to make sure everything was OK, he told police.
An officer wrote in his report that it appears the gun discharge was a pure accident.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Car break-ins: Several were reported on Wheeler Street between 2:15 and 3:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
5:28 p.m.: A motor vehicle collision was reported on Centennial Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a driver who stated that he was driving up Centennial Avenue when a pedestrian walked out between two vehicles stopped in the roadway. The driver did not see the pedestrian walk in front of his vehicle and he struck the man. The driver then pulled over and asked if the individual was all right and who he was. The drive said the man would only give the name Craig and appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. "Craig" left the area before police arrived. There was damage to the car's passenger side windshield that was from the individual's elbow.
5:05 p.m.: One hypodermic needle was retrieved by the monument between Prospect and Pleasant streets and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Dec. 12
8:34 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
8:04 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:19 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:30 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Railroad Avenue.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Dec. 12
2:31 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a verbal warning for hands-free driving.
2:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brookwood Road. The person refused ambulance services.
8:52 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for speeding.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Dec. 12
5:58 and 5:32 p.m.: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
9:65 p.m.: A driver reported possibly hitting a small furry animal, possibly a dog or cat. The driver reported no damage to the vehicle. Animal Control was notified. It is unclear at this time what the driver may have hit.
9:07 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Eastern Avenue.