A man from Texas who jumped into Gloucester Harbor fully clothed Monday was arrested on charge of disorderly conduct after he later confronted police.
Tyler Cameron Slater, 37, of 15919 Indian Springs Trail in Magnolia, Texas, appeared to be "very intoxicated" and was "noticeably unsteady on his feet" after he emerged from the water on his own shortly after 1 p.m., according to a report filed by Officer Joseph Parady. Police had received several calls from bystanders who reported a man had jumped into the water, Parady's report indicated.
The Fire Department's ambulance squad also responded, but Slater reused treatment at the scene. Police asked Slater to sit down on a sidewalk at St. Peter's Square so he would not fall, but he refused. He also would not answer officers' questions and became more belligerent, police said.
He first told police he was going to his boat, which he said was moored off Commercial Street. Then he refused to go to the boat to sleep or identify its name or specific location, the report indicates. He also told officers "I don't have to go anyplace," and more aggressively confronted police, becoming "louder and louder" and invading the "personal space" of one of the officers as the incident wore on, according to the report.
He was then handcuffed and placed under arrest on the disorderly charge and was taken to the police station.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 29
3:25 a.m.: A burglar alarm sounded at the Shaw's supermarket on Railroad Avenue. The building was found to be secure.
Monday, Oct. 28
6:02 p.m.: Police plan to charge an individual for disturbing the peace and assault and battery after responding to a reported disturbance within Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street. Officers restored the peace.
1:59 p.m.: Officers responded to a report of a "juvenile matter" at the O'Maley Innovation Middle School. No police action was required.
1:02 p.m.: The Fire Department's ambulance squad transported a motorcyclist to Beverly Hospital after he was injured in a collision with a car at the intersection of Maplewood and Gloucester avenues. The crash occurred when the driver of the car, traveling north on Maplewood Avenue toward Poplar Park, tried to turn left into Gloucester Avenue and struck the motorcycle. Police are seeking a citation against the driver of the car.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Oct. 28
10:07 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:23 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:27 p.m.: A caller reported a person bought a pack of beer from a shop on Whistle Stop Mall, went to Millbrook Park and began drinking on a bench. The caller was concerned this would make the Whistle Stop Mall shop look bad. Officers checked around Millbrook Park and did not find the person in question.
2:56 p.m.: A South Street resident reported receiving multiple social security scam calls. No personal information was given to the scammer.
12:09 p.m.: The town Department of Public Works was notified of debris on the side of the roadway on Squam Hill Road.
10:23 a.m.: Rear-end car accident on Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported. An accident report was filed as the damage is estimated to cost over $1,000 to repair. The driver who rear-ended the first car received a civil infraction for tailgating.
7:27 a.m.: A driver on High Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
7:12 a.m.: A driver received a verbal warning for traveling down Penzance Road while it was closed due to flooding concerns.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 30
1:50 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Southern Avenue at Addison Street. The property was checked.
12:45 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Eastern Avenue. The person was spoken to.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Monday, Oct. 28
8:37 p.m.: A motorist will be summonsed to court on a charge of driving without a license after a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue.
3:11 p.m.: Citizen given assistance on Main Street.
12:57 p.m.: Road hazard reported on Main Street.
10:27 a.m.: Utility request on John Wise Avenue. Notification made.
9:56 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported. No sign of anyone or any trouble when officers arrived.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Oct. 28
7:21 p.m.: Alarm activation on Church Street. Officers checked and cleared the area.
9:12 a.m.: A driver on Raymond Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:40 a.m.: Medical emergency on Route 128 southbound. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
